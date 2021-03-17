PHOTO: Former ‘Southern Charm’ Star Engaged

Thomas Ravenel’s ex-girlfriend Ashley Jacobs is officially off the market. The Southern Charm star dated Thomas Ravenel for more than a year, but they called it quits in August 2018. The two sparked reconciliation rumors shortly after their breakup. Jacobs appeared on seasons 5 and 6 of Bravo’s Southern Charm as Ravenel’s girlfriend in season 5 and his ex making appearances on season 6.

Shortly after her breakup with Ravenel, Jacobs left Charleston for her native state of California in February 2019. “Thanks for the life lessons South Carolina but I’m goin’ back to my roots!” she wrote in an Instagram caption from May 2019.

Jacobs has moved on from Ravenel with a different love interest – Mike Appel. The 35-year-old nurse made her relationship with Mike Appel Instagram official in December 2019. Appel co-founded Related Garments – a men’s underwear garment company – with his brother David Appel.

The couple have now elevated their status to engaged. The 40-year-old beau popped the question while they enjoyed a snowmobile ride in Park City, Utah, according to People. “After a year and half of dating, we can both agree that this adventure we’re on together is just getting started,” Jacobs told People on Tuesday, March 16. “We’re a great team and we can’t wait for what’s ahead! Buckle up!”

Jacobs Spilled How the Two Met

The couple originally met in summer 2019 at a rooftop party in Santa Barbara, California – Jacobs’ hometown.

“I was taking a picture of the ocean sunset when Mike kindly interrupted and asked, ‘Would you like me to get a picture with you in it?'” Jacobs shared with People. “We sparked up a conversation after that. Mike is from Los Angeles and he asked, ‘Do you ever come to L.A.?’ I thought to myself, ‘No,’ but responded with, ‘Not that often.’ I then reminded myself I previously dated someone who lived in South Carolina, so L.A. is nothing in terms of distance.”

She added, “Mike invited me to Los Angeles the following week. The rest is history!”

Jacobs Dished About Her ‘Broken’ Relationship With Ravenel

Shortly Jacobs made their relationship public, she told Us Weekly, “I’m so happy. It’s weird having something so healthy. It feels too good to be true, but I think that how most things are to be honest with you.”

Jacobs admitted that her relationship with Ravenel took a toll on her. “I did have some issues and I was a bit broken and I realized that sometimes you know, you find people that are worse off than you, almost just to make yourself feel better about it,” she told Us Weekly. “I realized that I just wasn’t in a good place…But I’m not broken anymore.”

The nurse added that she decided to leave Charleston and Southern Charm, because she didn’t, “see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she told Us Weekly. She added, “I remember feeling at times just hopeless, you know, and just disappointed and ashamed of things I did and the way that it was portrayed to millions, really. It’s one thing if it’s on you, your family and your friends, but like, for everyone else to see it.”

Jacobs explained that her relationship issues with Ravenel even carried over into her current relationship with Mike Appel. “It’s like, I don’t call him back right away and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, is he gonna pick up my phone call? Is he gonna be mad?’” she told Us Weekly. “And he’s not and I’m like, ‘I have to re-train my brain, you know, this is healthy! That’s what it’s supposed to be!’ And I’m not saying that I was never in another healthy relationship, I was. I just don’t remember. It’s like, I have amnesia everything prior to this.”

