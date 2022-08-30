Former ‘Southern Charm’ Star Reveals Her Biggest on-Screen Regret

A former “Southern Charm” star has revealed a major regret she carries with her from her time on the show.

Ashley Jacobs, the villain of season 6, says there’s something she said during her time on the show that she regrets.

Ashley Jacobs Says She ‘Regrets’ Calling Kathryn Dennis an ‘Egg Donor’ During Her Time on ‘Southern Charm’

Jacobs appeared for just one season as the girlfriend of Thomas Ravenel who many thought bullied the mother of his two children, Kathryn Dennis. By the end of the show, most of the cast members refused to be around her, and she and Ravenel eventually split.

During her time on the show she often got into arguments with Dennis and even referred to her as an “egg donor” on one occasion. It’s that moment that Jacobs (now a mother herself) regrets the most.

“Yes. I regret that,” she told Us Weekly during a sit-down interview. She also says she wishes Bravo had shown her whole apology.

“It was a long conversation, like … close to 30 minutes of talking to [Dennis],” she told the outlet of the “whittled down to a minute” exchange between the two women. “I had all intentions of … meeting her and apologizing, which I did do, but it … spiraled pretty quickly.”

Despite how she was portrayed she says she does not regret doing the show.

“I would [do a reality series] again — if I could do it with friends,” she told the outlet.

Jacobs Says There’s Only Only ‘Southern Charm’ Castmate She Wants to See Again … Whitney Sudler-Smith

While speaking with Us Weekly, Jacobs revealed the one cast member from season 6 she would be interested in seeing again.

“I loved Whitney [Sudler-Smith],” she told the outlet. “He is so funny.”

The only issue with a reunion with Sudler-Smith could be his mother, Patricia Altschul, who famously feuded with Jacobs. Altschul kicked her out of a party and sided with Dennis when the pair were fighting.

Altschul tweeted that Jacobs was a “moron” and “insane” and claimed she cyberbullied people in a since-deleted tweet, according to Cheat Sheet.

“Let’s add to that list an innocent friend of mine who was viciously cyberbullied by Ashley because of her obsessiveness and insecurity,” she tweeted about Jacobs firing back at Ravenel post-break-up.

Jacobs didn’t think “[Sudler-Smith would] wanna see me cause obviously I don’t like his mother,” she told the outlet. But says he still “would be probably the only person I would ever wanna, like, hang out with.”

After leaving the show, Jacobs married Mike Appel and they share a 12-month-old son, Grayson together but that happy ending didnt come easily for her.

“It’s probably taken about three years to finally feel in a good place, you know, mentally,” she told Us Weekly. “Everyone says you kind of have to be removed from the situation to kind of have that clarity. … Each year that goes by, I have more and more clarity … I’m more mad at myself, you know, for putting myself in that position.”

