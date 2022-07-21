Thomas Ravenel’s Ex Ashley Jacobs Throws Insults & Makes New Claims

During her time on “Southern Charm,” Ashley Jacobs made her feelings about her co-stars very clear in several drama-filled episodes and that continued as she blasted returning cast member Naomie Olindo in a recent interview.

Jacobs, who made a splash on season 5 of the hit Bravo show, was asked her thoughts on Olindo’s return by Us Weekly. “First of all, the narration,” she said. “Cameran [Eubanks] was incredible. Naomie… what the heck? That’s the best they could find? The best [narrator] they could find was Naomie?” She continued:

I wanna, like, help her. I wanna coach her in how to emphasize words, to use a little bit more excitement. I wanna teach her how to do a good voiceover. She’s terrible. Right there, it’s just lost me, it’s just gone downhill. It’s terrible.

Jacobs then added that she thought Olindo was “one of the worst people I’ve ever met” and went on to state that she’d rather meet up for lunch with Kathryn Dennis, her longtime rival, than with Olindo. “She’s mean,” Jacobs explained. “And I know people are gonna say ‘well you’re mean, Ashley.’ Yeah, I was mean on the show. I will say, yes I was horrible. But she is cruel. She’s one of the coldest people I’ve ever met. Cold, cold. And that’s all I’m gonna say about her.”

Jacobs Addressed Olindo’s Hookup With Craig Conover & Said It Was ‘So Boring’

Jacobs was also asked about the infamous hookup between Olindo and Craig Conover, which has been one of the storylines in the early episodes of season 8. She told Us Weekly when she heard that the exes had hooked up in Las Vegas, her reaction was, “Craig what are you thinking?”

The influencer and married mother-of-one continued, “It’s just so boring to me. I can’t even watch,” she shared. “It just seemed very manufactured. It was boring. I was just like, ‘Can’t get a little more creative with it?’ I had nothing to say about it. It was fast forward.”

“Southern Charm” season 8 viewers saw Olindo and Conover both confirm that they hooked up twice before Conover and “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo made their relationship official in the fall of 2021.

Jacobs Spoke About Her Last Meeting With Olindo & Olindo’s Feud With Dennis This Season

Jacobs said the last time she spoke with Olindo was at their ill-fated lunch in 2019 that aired on season 6 of “Southern Charm.” She claimed that the scene was “set up” because they both wanted camera time and Olindo had skipped a cast trip so she knew that was the only way she’d get film time.

“I love the part where, I’m calling her to ask her to lunch, I’m already in the parking lot with the producer sitting right next to me,” she shared with Us Weekly. “So let’s just be real. But I thought maybe I can tug at a heartstring, maybe she can show some more warmth. I thought this could change my mind [but] nah, it was exactly what I expected.”

Jacobs also weighed in on Olindo’s feud with Dennis this season and claimed that Olindo “never liked Kathryn” but decided to jump on “the Kathryn bandwagon” as that was “popular to do at the time.” Jacobs said that they knew if they took her side over Dennis’ they’d receive “so much hate and backlash.” As for Dennis, Jacobs said she thinks the “Southern Charm” OG always needs to have an “enemy,” whether it’s her ex Thomas Ravenel, Landon Clements, Jacobs herself, or Olindo on season 8.

