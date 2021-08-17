Southern Charm’s Ashley Jacobs Shares Major Life Update

There’s a new Bravo baby!

Former “Southern Charm” star Thomas Ravenel dated Ashley Jacobs once upon a time. The two dated for more than a year, but they called it quits in August 2018, and they even sparked reconciliation rumors shortly after their breakup. Jacobs appeared on seasons 5 and 6 of “Southern Charm” as Ravenel’s girlfriend in season 5 and his ex making appearances on season 6.

Jacobs has since moved on and has welcomed a healthy baby boy. Jacobs and her husband Mike Appel shared the news that she gave birth to their first baby, Grayson Maxwell Appel at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, she announced on Tuesday, August 17. She posted a series of photos of herself and her hubby holding baby Grayson.

She captioned the collection of photos, “The happiest, most surreal, and exhausting weekend of our lives. Our baby boy is here. It’s hard to put into words how I feel because “in love” feels like an understatement.

God is good #AppelPartyof3”

Former “Southern Charm” star Landon Clements commented under the post, “So sweet!!” Other stars have yet to comment.

Jacobs & Appel Privately Tied the Knot

Shortly after her breakup with Ravenel, Jacobs left Charleston for her native state of California in February 2019. The 36-year-old nurse made her relationship Instagram official with Appel in December 2019. They dated for nearly two years until Appel popped the question earlier this year in March.

“After a year and half of dating, we can both agree that this adventure we’re on together is just getting started,” Jacobs told People at the time. “We’re a great team and we can’t wait for what’s ahead! Buckle up!”

The couple announced their pregnancy in June, along with a surprise wedding. Prior to the baby announcement, they tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony on June 5, 2021. Afterwards, the two set off to Kauai, Hawaii for a babymoon trip, and it ended up being a honeymoon as well.

Ravenel Has a New Baby of His Own

Almost a year before Jacobs and Appel welcomed their baby boy, Ravenel welcomed a son of his own. The former “Southern Charm” star introduced the world to the baby on August 6, 2020 via Twitter. He attached a photo of the boy with the caption, “Meet Jonathan Jackson Ravenel. One 5 weeks old.” Ravenel has continued posting adorable photos on his Instagram, as seen above.

Before tweeting the photo of baby Jonathan, Ravenel told the Daily Mail that he and Heather Mascoe welcomed their first child together on June 29. “We’ve named him Jonathan Jackson Ravenel and he was born by C-section on June 29, 7lbs 4oz and 20.25inches long,” he told the Daily Mail in July 2020. “We are both very happy. Heather is a phenomenal mom and they’re both doing well.”

At the time of the birth, the 58-year-old reality star and politician told the Daily Mail that he and Mascoe briefly dated, but they were not together, and just, “really good friends.” But things looked to have changed since then, per a series of tweets from Ravenel.

Ravenel replied to a Twitter user asking if he was going to ignore the marriage tweet. “Not at all,” Ravenel responded on October 13, 2020. “I’m getting engaged to marry Heather Mascoe. I’m a lucky man!” His Twitter bio currently reads, “engaged.”

Ravenel continued to tweet about his future plans on October 13. When one twitter user asked him if he was planning on getting a prenup, Ravenel confidently responded, “Not with this one. No need.” Another Bravo fan asked if they could expect the wedding to appear on “Southern Charm,” to which he adamantly responded, “Absolutely not. Lol.”

