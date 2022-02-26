Below Deck Crew Member Bashes Kiss With Co-Star: ‘It Was Average’

The first episode of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 3 kicked off the season with a bang and fans already saw their first crew hookup as Ashley Marti flirted heavily with Gary King, culminating in the two kissing.

After the premiere, the third stew appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” along with Captain Glenn Shephard and Cohen asked her about pursuing King. She opened up about why she ended up going for King over deckhand Tom Pearson and was also asked by the Bravo boss to describe her kiss.

“What three words would you use to describe Gary as a kisser?” Cohen asked. Marti replied, “Three words? That’s too many words. It was average.” Captain Glenn and Cohen were both surprised by her answer as Cohen replied, “Wow” and the superyacht captain said, “Oooh” with a laugh.

Marti Said She Thought Her Flirting Was ‘Cringe’ & Explained Her Attraction to King





During the same WWHL appearance, Marti revealed that she thought her flirting with King and telling him to kiss her the first night was “1000 percent cringe.” Cohen asked if the age was the only thing that made her choose King over Pearson, who had also expressed an interest, and Marti said she wasn’t sure.

“Gary’s like Tarzan,” she confessed. “He’s got this whole Tarzan vibe that I like.” The third stew also shared that she’s a fan of King’s man bun and likes when he ties his hair up. In terms of his personality, it was his humor that won her over, she revealed. “He’s funny,” Marti told Cohen during her virtual appearance. “He makes me laugh, and that’s all I can ask for.”

It seems as though the “Below Deck” star knew what she was getting herself into as she told Cohen she’d watched the last season of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht.” During that season, King was wrapped up in a love triangle with stewardess Alli Dore and deckhand Sydney Zaruba. “It clearly didn’t impact my view,” Marti laughed.

The Preview for the Season Showed There Will Be Many More Kisses Between Crew Members

It seems like Marti and King’s kiss during the season premiere won’t be the only time that King locks lips with the third strew as the trailer for the season showed the two kissing on more than one occasion. In one of those scenes, it appears as though deckhand Kelsi Goglia might be getting involved while they’re in the cars on the way to or from a crew night out.

It also looks like Marti and Pearson will be making out at some point. And that’s not all King will get up to as fans will likely have noticed in the trailer a steamy hot tub kiss between King and chief stew Daisy Kelliher. “All of you are forgetting the lack of basic respect,” Kelliher says in the preview. “You don’t f*** somebody and f*** somebody else,” she adds.

