Original ‘Summer House’ Star Praises Carl Radke For How He Handled Split From Lindsay Hubbard

A former “Summer House” star thinks Carl Radke did a good job in ending his relationship with Lindsay Hubbard.

Radke broke off his engagement to Hubbard in August 2023 as Bravo’s cameras rolled. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Hubbard “was 100 percent blindsided” by the engagement being called off.

Speaking with Us Weekly in June 2024, “Summer House” season 1 star Ashley Wirkus said she felt Radke clearly tried to make his relationship with Hubbard work until things spun out of control. “I thought Carl actually handled himself very, very well,” Wirkus told the outlet. “I thought he was super well-spoken. We only see glimpses and I thought he was trying really hard to make it work.”

Wirkus noted that she does not think Radke called producers to film the breakup. “I don’t think it was set up by him,” she said. “I think he was trying to have an honest conversation and it didn’t go that well. … I don’t know much about the relationship but what I saw on TV, they did everyone a favor by not being together.”

Wirkus also clarified that her own friendship with Hubbard ended after she exited “Summer House” at the end of season 2. She noted that she always knew “deep down” that Radke was a “great person” and occasionally still sees him.

Ashley Wirkus Called Carl Radke a ‘Player’ When He Dated Her Sister Lauren

In the early seasons of “Summer House,” Radke had an on-and-off romance with Wirkus’ twin sister, Lauren, but Ashley wasn’t a fan of the relationship. In season 1, episode 7, Lauren Wirkus said she was “disappointed” by Radke cooling things off between them.

“I tried to warn you, Lauren,” Ashley replied. “My intuitions about this guy were right. He’s a [expletive] player.”

In season 2, episode 6, the Wirkus twins called Radke out as a “con artist” for talking to another girl on Facetime. “Lauren, he’s not worth your time!” Ashley Wirkus shouted. “You’re a con artist,” she said to Radke.

“You’re a con artist and a fraud and I wish I could tell your mom the kind of [expletive] you spew to people,” her sister screamed at Radke.

In a 2019 interview with The Daily Dish, Radke said it was best to “cut ties” with Lauren Wirkus. “How I handled myself in dating her and not dating her, I definitely regret a little bit of how I behaved,” he admitted. “I chalk that up to a lot of just immaturity on my end. Also, I think, just my communication skills with her, I struggled really to be honest with how I felt.”

Lauren Wirkus married David Raih in 2020 and welcomed their first child, Goldie, in 2021, and a son, Rocky, in 2022.

The 1st Season of ‘Summer House’ Also Included Jaclyn Schuman & Everett Weston

In addition to Radke and the Wirkus twins, the first season of “Summer House” starred Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Cristina Gibson, Stephen McGee, Jaclyn Shuman, and Hubbard and her then-boyfriend Everett Weston.

Hubbard has remained best friends with Schuman and even attended her wedding in Portugal a few weeks after her split from Radke.

Both Hubbard and Radke have remained friendly with Hubbard’s ex, Weston. But on a May 2024 episode of the “Summer House Aftershow,” Radke hinted that he compared notes with Weston about how Hubbard hounded him about his career goals.

“I’ve spoken to Everett a lot since this whole thing went down and [we had] very similar themes and commonalities in the job stuff and career and money,” he said. “I’ve gathered that also from some of her other exes. So, I don’t know if this is necessarily a Carl thing. I think it’s a Lindsay thing.”

