‘Summer House’ Star Reveals Miscarriage

In a new Instagram post, former Bravo star Ashley Wirkus opened up about her recent miscarriages. The Summer House star revealed that she had suffered from back-to-back miscarriages this year.

“I recently suffered back to back losses,” Wirkus wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “My first at 10 weeks pregnant and my 2nd at 14 weeks pregnant with my baby girl. Losing a baby is a horror no one should experience and I can tell you that I have never felt pain like this. I am shattered, devastated, confused, angry, and so many more emotions I fail at putting them into words.”

Wirkus continued, revealing that this experience has left her defeated. “I have questioned myself,” Wirkus wrote. “Blamed myself. I am left feeling ashamed, embarrassed & hopeless – all things I know I shouldn’t feel but can’t help not to. I have been pregnant for 24 weeks combined this past year with no baby. I am defeated. I am so scared for the future, if and when we will ever be blessed with another baby.”

However, despite these tragedies, Wirkus said that she still has hope for what is to come in the future. “I am with all of you Mamas,” she wrote. “The ones who have suffered loss and are wishing for another baby. I am with you. I don’t know that I will ever get the answers but I am left having given pieces of my heart to my 2 angel babies. I’ll love you forever Here’s to our angels in heaven. And here’s to a new year with hope in my heart for what’s to come.”

Wirkus currently has a two-year-old son, Dean, with her husband.

Many Bravo Stars Offered Their Support to Ashley Wirkus

In the comment section of Wirkus’ post, many Bravo stars offered their support and condolences to her. Former Summer House star Stephen McGee wrote, “I love you so much. You are such a strong woman and mother.” Wirkus’ twin and Summer House costar, Lauren Wirkus, wrote that she had cried while reading the post. “CRYING READING THIS 😭 I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! THESE ANGEL BABIES WILL BE WITH YOU (+ ME) ALWAYS AND WILL BE YOUR STRENGTH,” Wirkus wrote.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules also sent their well-wishes for Wirkus. “Ohhhh Ashley, this truly breaks my heart,” Stassi Schroeder wrote in the comments. “No one should ever have to experience this loss let alone more than once. I am so so sorry.”

Brittany Cartwright also chimed in, writing, “I’m so so sorry Ashley. Sending you all my love.”

Wirkus’ Twin, Lauren Wirkus, Is Currently Expecting

In October 2020, Wirkus’ twin, Lauren Wirkus, revealed that she was expecting her first child with husband David Raih. Wirkus announced the news on her Instagram page, writing, “BABY RAIH COMING APRIL 2021. Our hearts have already doubled!!”

Later in the month, Wirkus revealed that she was expecting a baby girl. Wirkus has been posting many pregnancy updates and photos on her Instagram page, and is currently 25 weeks pregnant.

