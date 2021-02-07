Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis’ Cheetos Super Bowl Commercial

Ashton Kutcher catches wife Mila Kunis “orange-handed” in their new Super Bowl ad for Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix.

The couple stars in a comedic new ad for the cheese puff brand, released on February 1. The ad is one of three Cheetos commercials slated to air during Super Bowl 55 on February 7. It also features reggae musician Shaggy, best known for his hit song “It Wasn’t Me.”

In the commercial, Kunis denies stealing her husband’s Cheeto snacks, claiming “it wasn’t me,” each time he prods her.

“It’s so silly!” Kunis told Entertainment Tonight of the ad. “Ashton and I, we never work together. I mean, I know we’ve worked together before [on That ’70s Show and more]… but in the midst of quarantine, they sent us this ad to do.”

“Every time I’ve ever been offered a Super Bowl ad it’s always a female having to be scantily clad,” she added. “But this one comes around, I started laughing so hard, and Ashton was like, ‘This is kind of funny.’ And I was like, ‘We should do it!'”

You can watch the playful ad below:

The Ad Plays off Shaggy’s Song ‘It Wasn’t Me’

Cheetos | It Wasn’t Me SUPER BOWL LV OFFICIAL VIDEOEver been caught eating their precious #Cheetos? Check out our new Super Bowl spot starring Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Shaggy and our tempting new Crunch Pop Mix and you'll know just what to say next time! #ItWasntMe Cheetos | It Wasn’t Me – Full Lyrics But I caught you at the counter (It wasn’t me)… 2021-02-01T13:59:30Z

In the Cheetos ad, Kutcher repeatedly accuses Kunis of taking his Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix. However, Kunis’ alibi is always “it wasn’t me” — despite the fact that her face is covered in orange dust.

The commercial is an obvious play on Shaggy’s hit song “It Wasn’t Me.” The reggae singer appears at the beginning of the ad when Kutcher approaches his wife to ask, “Did you steal my Cheetos again?”

Shaggy then tells Kunis, “Just tell him ‘It wasn’t you.'”

Kutcher proceeds to sing the song off-tune — and is later joined by Shaggy– while investigating Kunis throughout their house. He questions while she is in the shower, as well as on the kitchen countertops. However, she always denies stealing the snacks.

The 42-year-old then finally caves and responds “Oh, ok.” to Kunis.

Shaggy chuckles and says, “Well that’s the first time that’s ever worked.”

Both Kunis & Kutcher Said They Haven’t Worked on Many Projects Together Since That 70s Show

In a statement for Frito Lay, Kutcher explained that he hasn’t worked on many projects with his wife since they starred together in That 70s show. The two met as castmates in 1998, according to Insider.

The former Calvin Klein model recalled in the statement that he first heard Shaggy’s song “It wasn’t me” in 2000 when he was filming with Kunis for the show.

“We’ve rarely done projects together since then, but the concept was so fun and relatable. And we couldn’t pass up the chance to be in this Super Bowl commercial,” he said, according to Frito Lay.

Kunis, on the other hand, joked to Entertainment Tonight that the Cheetos gig allowed the pair to take a break from their two children. Kunis and Kutcher share 6-year-old daughter Wyatt and 4-year-old son Dimitri, the outlet reported.

“Also it was quarantine and we were stuck with our children for nine, 12, months at this moment, and I was like, ‘Two days, baby! Two days off,'” Kunis said to the outlet. “Literally we were like, ‘Yeah, OK, let’s do it.’ And so we did it. I hate saying it but we were like, ‘Freedom!’…It was amazing!”

“I love my children so very much! So, so much,” she added, “but I’ve never been so excited to wake up at five in the morning to be like, ‘I’m going to work!’ I literally skipped out of the house. My kids were like, ‘You’re abandoning us!’ And I was like, ‘Relax.'”

READ NEXT: Terry Bradshaw, Jerome Bettis Star in Frito-Lay Super Bowl Commercial [WATCH]