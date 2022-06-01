Austen Kroll Addresses Bravo Star’s Insult

“Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll appeared in the sixth season of “Summer House.” His presence ended up causing issues due to him having casual relationships with Lindsay Hubbard and her co-star Ciara Miller. While filming the show’s season 6 reunion special, Mya Allen noted that Miller and Hubbard had gotten into arguments over Kroll. She also claimed that the “Southern Charm” star had been rude to her during their time together.

“He literally said he belonged in the house more than I did, so we didn’t get along well. I don’t see why either of you would have any interest in this guy,” stated Allen.

“Summer House” star Alex Wach chimed in that he also had a difficult time understanding Kroll’s appeal.

“I don’t see why all the anger is going toward each of you when going back to watch it, he gets nothing, like I don’t understand why you are fighting so much for like the Honda Civic of male attractiveness,” stated the personal trainer.

Kroll commented on Wach’s quip while speaking to Bravo’s Daily Dish in May 2022.

“My first reaction was, like, what’s wrong with Honda Civics? I’ve had plenty of great times in a Honda Civic,” stated Kroll.

Austen Kroll Discussed Appearing on ‘Summer House’ Season 6 During a May 2022 Interview

During a May 2022 appearance on “The Morning Toast” podcast, Kroll shared that he was hesitant to discuss his time on “Summer House” season 6. He explained since he only had a guest appearance, he was unable to share his side of the story.

“Going to a show that you are not in the cast of, you don’t get the green screen, you don’t get to show up the weekend after and like apologize,” said the Bravo personality. “You don’t get to have your redemption so to speak and especially couldn’t go to the reunion. I haven’t said much about the topic because ‘Summer House’ was such a trigger word for me. And I hate to say it and admit it.”

He explained that he decided to flirt with Hubbard and Miller because he had only been single for “five to six months.”

“I was like, I’m having fun and I’m single and I’m allowed to do you know, this and that and was I selfish in like my hot boy summer right quote unquote, you know, yes. And I realized that in hindsight,” asserted the “Southern Charm” star.

He also shared that he apologized to Miller in an unaired moment.

“I was able to pull her aside and have a convo and really talk to her,” said Kroll.

Austen Kroll Spoke About Filming ‘Winter House’ With Ciara Miller

While speaking to Us Weekly in May 2022, Kroll shared that he had filmed a second season of “Winter House” with Miller.

“We definitely just filmed ‘Winter House’ and she and I certainly have a chance to talk and you’re really just going to have to watch and see how that all unfolds. I think she’s a wonderful girl and you’ll just kind of see it unfold,” teased the 34-year-old.

