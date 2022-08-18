Southern Charm Stars Set to Open Restaurant in New York City

Craig Conover and Austen Kroll of “Southern Charm” fame are set to open a new restaurant soon but their “new venture” won’t be in Charleston, but in New York City.

An Instagram video for the restaurant, named Carriage House, was posted on August 10 and announced that it was “Coming soon this fall.”

Kroll also wrote about it according to Bravo TV, posting on his Story, “Been [waiting] to announce this one!” tagging Conover and Carriage House’s owners/operators Chris Maier, Philip Testa and Jordan Andino. “I’m super excited to be a part of this new venture coming to the West Village this Fall!”

The Restaurant Was Described as ‘Vibrant Fine Dining’ With a Menu Focusing on ‘Nostalgia With an Elevated Twist’

Carriage House was listed in Gotham Magazine’s “Most Highly Anticipated Openings In NYC,” which described the restaurant as offering “a relaxed yet vibrant fine dining ambiance with an exciting menu keeping diners on their toes.”

The magazine wrote that the restaurant will be “nostalgia with an elevated twist,” with a menu of “re-imagined childhood classics and dishes from the bygone era like ‘Peanut Butter and Jelly’, Duck TV Dinner, and Tuna ‘Casserole’, flipped on their heads and elevated with high-quality ingredients and French technique.” It added, “Think foie gras, chicken liver and berry, roasted duck plated in compartments (tv dinner style), and tuna sashimi, daikon, and wonton.”

Carriage House will have “three separate rooms” for “different dining experiences” such as “a chef’s tasting menu that combines fine dining with a high energized atmosphere for a unique and unforgettable dining experience.” It reported that Carriage House is set to open in mid-October.

Kroll Said It Took Him Longer to Get on Board Than Conover

The “Southern Charm” stars dished on their new venture to People while at Mohegan Sun’s final Toast with the Host event and Conover said “[Jordan] came up with this incredible concept with his protégés,” He told the outlet they were “pumped” for the opening and also teased some of the venue’s unique features.

“It doesn’t have a sign outside. It’s going to be a very special spot. There’s no photography allowed — you can just enjoy yourself,” he spilled. “The amount of room you have in the bar is 30 inches. Sure, you can end up talking to people, but you’ll also have your space to enjoy yourself.”

Kroll said he wasn’t as excited about the idea as Conover to start with. He shared with People that he told Conover, “I was like, ‘I think the bright lights of the West Village are blinding you.'” However, he eventually got on board after getting advice from friends and said “Now we both talk about it all the time. I could not be more excited. I can’t wait for my first meal there — my second, my 5th, my 10th.”

Kroll and Bravo also said they “love Charleston” but wanted to put down roots in other cities, with Kroll saying they both “aspired to live there” and love the city very much.

