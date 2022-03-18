Southern Charm Star Rejected by Real Housewife

A couple of women on “Summer House” might be arguing over Austen Kroll and where he gets to sleep when he visits but one Bravo star is most definitely not interested.

A week after Austen Kroll clapped back at a comment that Lindsay Hubbard “upgraded” from him to Carl Radke, the “Southern Charm” star found himself on the receiving end of some more heavy shade, this time from “Real Housewives of New York” star Eboni K. Williams. The RHONY star appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” this week and during the game “Love at First Swipe,” Williams was asked about Kroll.

She had a very strong reaction, cutting Cohen off before he could finish speaking. “No!” she exclaimed, crossing her arms in an X. “No, negative, negative, next, no. Overrated,” she added. Here is the clip:

One fan replied, “Seriously! I don’t get the attraction with him.” Another tweeted, “Lolololol at Eboni having such a strong ‘NO’ reaction to Austen from Southern Charm. The #SummerHouse ladies need to take note. #WWHL.”

Kroll Has Been at the Center of Some Drama on ‘Summer House’





Austen Kroll Chooses Between Lindsay Hubbard & Ciara Miller | WWHL During a gamelet, Andy Cohen asks Winter House star Austen Kroll to choose between Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller on a number of items, including who is the best kisser. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live/videos Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch What Happens:… 2021-10-28T03:15:21Z

“Summer House” didn’t air a new episode this week but when the previous week’s episode aired, viewers saw Kroll visiting the house and getting pulled in two different directions. Both Ciara Miller and Hubbard were vying for Kroll’s attention while he was in town for Hubbard’s birthday and Miller told Kroll in no uncertain terms that he couldn’t sleep in Hubbard’s bedroom.

Hubbard and Kroll have a complicated past and have been close friends for some time. On “Winter House,” the two explored their relationship and Hubbard reminded Kroll that he told her on New Year’s Eve in 2020 that his goal for 2021 was “dating Lindsay.” Hubbard told Kroll she loved him but the two decided to just be friends.

By the end of the season, Kroll was casually seeing Miller while Hubbard had moved on with Jason Cameron. The complicated situation between the three Bravo stars will likely play out in next week’s “Summer House” episode as well as the rest of the season.

Williams Opened Up About Her Biological Family During Her WWHL Appearance

During the same “Watch What Happens Live” episode where she shaded Kroll, Williams got more serious with Cohen as he asked her about finding her biological family. She said she still hasn’t met her biological father but she had met her sisters and revealed that they’re “fantastic.” “I’ve met them, they’re beautiful,” and said it was amazing to have “two new sisters.”

Williams had opened up in the past about growing up without a father and not knowing who her father was. RHONY viewers saw the Bravolebrity embark on a search for her father with the help of a genetic investigator and she revealed in August 2021 that she’d finally found him “after 37 years of life,” Bravo reported.

She previously shared that her half-sisters “are queens; they are incredible,” and even mentioned on WWHL that they watch “The Real Housewives of New York.”

