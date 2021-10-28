Austen Kroll Reacts to Ex Madison LeCroy’s Engagement

Austen Kroll broke his silence on his ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy’s recent engagement to the mystery man she has been dating for six months.

A little more than a year after calling it quits with her “Southern Charm” co-star, LeCroy announced her engagement to a man named Brett Randle, who has she has been dating since April 2021. LeCroy told Us Weekly that her fiancé actually asked for her 8-year-old son Hudson’s permission to marry her before he popped the question.

Kroll previously told Us Weekly “not at all” when asked if he had a reaction to LeCroy’s big news. But during an October 27 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kroll finally responded to a question about his ex-girlfriend’s engagement.

“The overwhelming thing that I’ve been thinking about is that this goes further than whatever nonsense I have going on with her for ages,” Kroll said. “She has a son. So this is something that she is about to start a new family and so I wish the best for her and her new family.”

After host Andy Cohen asked Kroll if he has met LeCroy’s fiancé, he replied, “No, and I don’t intend to.”

Cohen joked that perhaps LeCroy’s husband-to-be is “A-Rod,” amid rumors that she had a fling with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez when he was engaged to Jennifer Lopez.

“It might be,” Kroll laughed.

Kroll Found Out About his Ex’s Engagement the Same Way Everyone Else Did

LeCroy announced her engagement on Amazon Live in early October, per Entertainment Tonight. At the time, she revealed that the only ex she told about it beforehand was her former husband Josh Hughes.

“Obviously Brett is going to be involved in Hudson’s life and that’s a big deal,” she explained. “I was shocked at how well and congratulating, he was so happy for us….I’ve been lucky to have that support from my son’s father.”

During a separate appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kroll’s friend and “Southern Charm” co-star Craig Conover revealed how the two found about about LeCroy’s engagement.

“We did watch at the same time when we watched her announce that she was engaged,” Conover said, per BravoTV.com. “I was right next to [Austen]. He was like, ‘You’re such a jerk, Craig.’ And I was like, ‘I just wanted you to know.'”

He added that he doubted that he and Kroll would be “crashing the wedding.”

LeCroy Said She Didn’t Think Kroll Would Care That She Got Engaged to Someone Else

LeCroy previously told Us Weekly that she didn’t think Kroll would “care” that she’s engaged to another man because marriage wasn’t something that he wanted when they were together.

“I don’t think that the lifestyle that I want for myself and my son is something he’s really even interested [in],” she said. “It’s going to be hard for him to understand why I do want to get married and do want to have kids in that kind of situation. I don’t think that’s something he really wants to do.”

