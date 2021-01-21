Austen Kroll’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Austen Kroll joined the cast of Southern Charm during season 4 in 2017. Since joining the cast, Kroll has become a significant member of the cast, forming strong friendships with Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Whitney Sudler-Smith, and John Pringle.

Kroll initially worked for Red Hare Brewing Company when he joined the cast. Kroll went from bar to bar in Charleston as a salesman encouraging people to try their beer. Since then, Kroll launched his own beer called Trop Hop, crafted by his brewery Kings Calling Brewing Company in 2019.

Kroll has an estimated net worth of $1 million, according to The Cinemaholic and Slice. Here’s what you need to know about Kroll’s net worth.

1. Kroll Joined ‘Southern Charm’ Having a Job

When Kroll made his Southern Charm debut, many of the cast members were excited he had a steady, paying job. Kroll worked as a salesman for Red Hare Brewing Company. Red Hare Brewing Company is a brewery, and now distillery, based out of Atlanta, per its website.

Red Hare Brewing Company has an average salesperson salary from $45,000 to $64,000, according to Glassdoor and Slice. As many Southern Charm fans know, Kroll’s parents thought he could have a better job and often confronted him about it on the show. Kroll eventually quit his role there to start a new adventure.

2. Kroll Launched His Own Brewing Company

The 33-year-old reality star has always been upfront that he has a strong passion for all things beer and brewing. In 2018, Kroll took his passion to the next level when he founded King’s Calling Brewing Company. A few months later in early 2019, Kroll launched his first beer, Trop Hop.

Trop Hop is a tropical fruited IPA. Fans and beer lovers can find Trop Hop throughout Charleston bars, grocery stores, and liquor stores. Kroll also had a booth at the Charleston Wine + Food event in 2019 and 2020.

Kroll also sells King’s Calling Brewing Co. merch on his website. He has over a dozen products for sale, including shirts, hats, and beer accessories. The products range from $4 to $60, and many are sold out.

3. Kroll Makes Money From ‘Southern Charm’

All the Southern Charm cast members make money from appearing on the show, but they aren’t all paid equally. Some cast members – such as Craig Conover or Shep Rose – earn more money than Kroll, due to the amount of seasons they have been on the show.

Bravo has not disclosed the exact salary of each cast member. In 2018, Radar Online wrote that each cast member earns $25,000 per episode. And, with 15 episodes each season, that comes to $375,000 for about three to four months of filming each year.

Prior to filming for season 7, Radar Online shared that Kathryn Dennis, Cameran Eubanks, Shep Rose, and Craig Conover were all given a raise of $5,000 per episode. The bonus gave each of the cast members $480,000 for the season, per Radar Online. Kroll, on the other hand, continued earning $5,000 per episode for a total of $80,000, according to Radar Online.

4. Kroll Comes From a Wealthy Family

As many of the other Southern Charm stars know, when they sign up for a reality show, their close friends and family members often make an appearance. Kroll has two parents, Tom and Wendy, as well as a younger sister named Katie. The three frequently visit Kroll in Charleston.

Kroll comes from an affluent family, per the Cinemaholic. His parents are known to encourage Kroll to have a more stable job and push him in the right direction. “His parents Tom and Wendy raised him to be the contagiously charismatic, undoubtedly kind and relentlessly loyal friend that every southern gentleman should strive to be,” his Bravo description reads.

5. Kroll Has New Business Ventures on the Horizon

It’s only been a few years since Kroll founded King’s Calling Brewing Co., so Kroll’s projects can only go up from here. Kroll is also starting a new podcast with fellow cast member and best friend Craig Conover. The podcast – called Pillows N’ Beer – features the two chatting about anything on the table. The podcast is set to air in early 2021.

