Southern Charm Star Responds to Getting Attacked on Social Media

Austen Kroll is no stranger to getting attacked on social media as fans have blasted his behavior on “Southern Charm” and “Summer House” in the past, but last month he came under fire from another Bravo star, “Below Deck” chef Rachel Hargrove.

The outspoken chef called out Kroll on July 27 when she shared an article from Bravo about the “Southern Charm” star’s beer business, tweeting, “Cheers to the most narcissistic t*** on @BravoTV.” She then went on to blast her fellow Bravolebrity, claiming that he was an “idiot” after she met him in Florida.

Kroll never publicly responded to Hargrove but a recent podcast episode hinted at the reason why he didn’t. On his Pillows and Beer podcast with Craig Conover, the two Bravo stars spoke about social media attacks and Kroll said sometimes it’s not worth responding, “Like if someone tries to come out and come at us on social media or something,” he said, hinting at Hargrove’s comments. The two co-stars then went on to discuss the pros and cons of fighting back online.

Kroll Said He Doesn’t Want to ‘Give People Oxygen’ in Social Media Arguments

Kroll told Conover, “we’re not going to dive in it,” but said he’s had quite a bit of practice with not engaging with people online. “I didn’t respond because I’ve had quite a lot of experience with trying my hardest not to give people oxygen,” he said, pointing to “Southern Charm” as an example. “I deal with that a lot on our show.” He continued:

So it was one of those things where it’s like, just let this thing die. Like I don’t really care that much. It’s not anything that 100 other people haven’t said that don’t really know me. So I just let it go.

Conover gave his perspective on it as well, saying it’s hard to find a balance between not engaging and setting the record straight. “Well, what’s the answer?” he asked Kroll, telling him, “I was talking about it with a production company I was with last week, and I was just like, there isn’t a right answer.”

The “Southern Charm” OG continued, “you either give them power by responding. But then I told you last week, I was like, there is a world in which when things are so grossly misrepresented that you should be able to be like, ‘Look, this is what actually happened.’”

Hargrove Said Kroll Was an ‘Idiot’ When They Met But His Partner Olivia Flowers Came to His Defense

Hargrove put Kroll on blast in late July, sharing screenshots that explained that she met up with Kroll in Tampa and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she lives. She said she hung out with Kroll’s brewing team but said, “[Kroll] didn’t like the fact I don’t party and was doing his whole thing… being an idiot.” She also claimed that Kroll and his “Southern Charm” co-star Shep Rose threw her bag on the floor at the NBC Upfronts in May 2022.

Despite the hate from some fans and now another Bravolebrity, Kroll’s co-star and partner Olivia Flowers had his back in a recent interview. “Austen is a very sensitive guy,” Flowers said in an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I don’t know if that comes across to a lot of people, but I just think he is misunderstood. He’s made some bonehead moves, but for the most part, I don’t think he at all deserves the backlash he’s getting from people. I think people go really, really hard on him.”

The “Southern Charm” newbie said she thinks “he’s easy for people to make him the villain” because of the perception that he’s a partier. “It does make me sad because I don’t see him the way other people do,” she shared. “And anyone who really knows him doesn’t think the same things that people are saying.”

