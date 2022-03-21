Bravo Star Reacts to Austen Kroll Drama on ‘Summer House’

“Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll has been part of a love triangle on Bravo’s “Summer House,” and one co-star has had enough of his chaos.

Kroll caused major drama when he hooked up with both Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller while filming “Winter House” and “Summer House.” On the March 7 episode of the summer-themed reality show, the triangle caused tension when Kroll showed up at the Hamptons party house to celebrate Hubbard’s 35th birthday and ended up staying in her room—as Miller looked on in disbelief.

“I definitely thought that we would just pick up where we left off,” Miller told ShowBiz Cheat Sheet of reuniting with Kroll months after filming “Winter House” in Vermont. “We’re definitely the type that if we are around each other the chemistry is there. So, yeah I definitely thought that it would be one way…. But, you know, things kind of took a turn.”

In November 2021, Hubbard told “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen that she was upset with Kroll for some of his past comments about liking Miller more than he liked her.

Summer House Newcomer Mya Allen Slammed Austen Kroll

With all of the drama that the Southern Charmer caused, it’s no surprise that he may not be a welcome face in the Hamptons house this summer. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, “Summer House” star Mya Allen suggested that Kroll needs to stay in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina.

“I’ve just never seen someone that chaotic in my life,” Allen told the outlet of Kroll. “I was like, ‘We’re giving this one person this much space to basically tear down everything we’ve built up this summer?’ And then to meet him, I was like, ‘This is the guy? This is who we’re fighting about?’”

“I don’t even get it,” she added. “Like what? What? What? So, yeah, I’m cool if Austen never comes back to ‘Summer House.’ And I think that the drama should be kept down South.”

Allen added that she’s not used to seeing guys play mind games in the way that Kroll did with her roommates.

“Austen played the game — and he’s more than entitled to do that — it just sucked to play the game,” she said. “I’m not used to seeing guys play the game with the two women that live together, or that are in the same space — maybe at the same party — so that definitely gave it a different element. … I can’t even explain that guy.”

Kroll’s Southern Charm Co-Star Craig Conover Also Caused Chaos in the Sumer House

Kroll isn’t the only “Summer House” troublemaker. His “Southern Charm” bestie, Craig Conover, has been dating “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo since last fall, but he was rumored to have a side fling with “The Hills” alum Kristin Cavallari as well, per Us Weekly. He also got into a heated exchange with Hubbard when she told DeSorbo about his Nashville hookup.

After Conover heard that Hubbard told DeSorbo about his relationship with Cavallari, he called her the “biggest loser in the world,” according to ScreenRant.

On “Watch What Happens Live” Hubbard explained that she was just “looking out for DeSorbo and “ trying to make sure that she’s in full understanding of what she’s getting into” with the “Southern Charm” star.

During a February 28 appearance on the Bravo chat fest, Hubbard described Conover as “a little bit narcissistic and arrogant.” She also noted that he never apologized to her for calling her a loser.

