Summer House Star Reveals Why Co-Star Regrets Joining Show

The cast for the new season of “Summer House” has yet to be officially announced, but there’s one “friend of” who probably won’t be turning up at the Hamptons party house in 2022,

During the sixth season of the Bravo reality show, “Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll was part of a love triangle with Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller — and it did not end well. On a memorable episode of the summer-themed reality show, Kroll showed up at the Hamptons party house to celebrate Hubbard’s 35th birthday and ended up staying in her room—leaving Miller in the dust after gaslighting her.

Miller told ShowBiz Cheat Sheet she expected to pick things up with Kroll from where they left off when they filmed “Winter House “ together earlier in the year. “Yeah I definitely thought that it would be one way…. But, you know, things kind of took a turn,” she revealed.

According to BravoTV.com, at the “Summer House” reunion, Miller revealed she gave Kroll “an earful off-camera, because she “didn’t even know what the f*** to say to him” at the time. “Look, never f***ing again,” she said of the possibility of ever hooking up with Kroll in the future. The triangle also damaged Hubbard’s relationship with Kroll, per Entertainment Tonight.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, newcomer Mya Allen slammed Kroll as “chaotic” and added, “I’m cool if Austen never comes back to Summer House.”

Andrea Denver Revealed that Austen Kroll Regrets Causing Trouble on ‘Summer House’

On the July 6, 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, “Summer House” alum Andrea Denver revealed that he is still “close” with Kroll, whom he first met while filming “Winter House” in early 2021, and thinks his friend got a bit of bad rap with social media backlash.

“Listen, I think he pushed maybe a little bit too, too hard the accelerator on the car when he came to ‘Summer House,’” Denver said of Kroll. “I think he should have stopped a little bit before in that entire triangle, but yeah, I feel bad. I feel bad for, cause you know, he got really demonized by so many people and I think he is a good guy. I mean I know he’s a good guy. I don’t think he deserved that social media hate that he got, but he definitely made a few mistakes. And I think he’s aware of it.”

“I think he should take full responsibility of some choices that he made on ‘Summer House,'” Denver added. “But, you know, I feel like people went really hard on him. I think he should have dealt with the situation in a better way and should have been a little bit more respectful. But at the end of the day, they were all three single. So they could do whatever they wanted, but he should have been more like straight up, you know, towards Ciara maybe. And you know, let her know how he was feeling about the whole situation and you just wanted to have fun and wasn’t looking for anything serious. I think he was trying to put his feet in both shoes. And I think that was pretty bad.”

Denver also confirmed that Kroll personally told him that he regrets coming to “Summer House” last year.

“Oh my God. Oh he does,” Denver said. “One hundred percent. He does. Yes, he said he wishes he never would have come for Lindsay’s birthday.”

Andrea Denver Was Vague When Asked if He Will Appear on Summer House Again, But He Finally Came Clean

While the “Summer House” cast has not been officially announced, it’s safe to say Kroll won’t be a party crasher this summer.

Entertainment Tonight previously reported that Denver, Luke Gulbranson, and Alex Wach are not returning for season 7, but the Italian model was vague when Yontef repeatedly asked about his status on the show.

“I honestly would love to go back and, you know, I would love to go back with [my girlfriend] Lexi and, but I can’t really say anything,” Denver said. “You know, I’m not allowed to say anything about it. … I can’t really say anything to you about the upcoming season right now. And it’s not my decision. I can’t say, you know.”

Later in the interview, Denver said, “You might’ve seen me for the last time on your TV a couple months ago.”

In a statement to Us Weekly, Denver eventually confirmed he will not be filming this season.

“I am taking a step away from television this year and I won’t be making a comeback to Bravo’s ‘Summer House,’” he said. “I am focusing on the launch of my clothing brand Son Of Wind, which is an [Italian unisex] streetwear brand designed by myself and one of my childhood best friends Alberto Volpato.”

