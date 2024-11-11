Bravo Star Says She Felt Relieved When She Filed for Divorce From Ex

“The Valley” star Brittany Cartwright is opening up about her decision to file for divorce from her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, in August 2024.

During the November 11 episode of the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, hosted by Bravo producer Alex Baskin, Cartwright said she felt a sense of relief once she filed for divorce.

“I felt relieved. And I wasn’t in there crying my eyes out, like I thought I would. And it just kind of made me realize, like yeah, this is done. This is done,” said Cartwright on the podcast episode.

Cartwright also said she decided she needed to file for divorce while Taylor was staying at an in-patient facility, where he learned he had bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, for 30 days in August 2024. According to Cartwright, she was concerned that Taylor would “pull [her] back in” once he returned from the facility, as he had “been able to do that for 10 years” throughout their relationship.

“I was just like, ‘I have to go through with it now, and I have to be strong. And I have to stay strong from here on out,'” said Cartwright.

In addition, Cartwright said she does not feel “like he changed at all in those 30 days” at the facility. According to Cartwright, “a lot of rage texting and stuff was still going on the entire time that he was in rehab.”

“For me, I just noticing this is just going to be constant. If you are in therapy seven hours a day and you’re still finding time to call me names and cuss me out and send me rage texts, then you are obviously not ever going to change,” said Cartwright during the November 2024 podcast episode.

Cartwright also told Baskin that she is “so glad” she filed for divorce. In addition, she said she will not be reconciling with Taylor, whom she wed in 2019.

“I’m not changing my mind. And I’m happy with my decision,” said Cartwright.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Spoke About Their Divorce

While attending Us Weekly’s Reality Stars of the Year event in October 2024, Taylor briefly spoke about his separation. He said he was focused on the well-being of his and Cartwright’s 3-year-old son, Cruz.

“The most important thing is our son. That’s all that really matters. Brittany and I will be fine. Divorce is divorce,” said Taylor to Us Weekly.

Cartwright also spoke to the publication in a separate interview at the October 2024 event. She said she was “trying to stay positive” following her decision to file for divorce. In addition, she said she is “trying to just, like, focus on [her] son.”

“He is, like, the light of my life. We’re having so much fun together,” said Cartwright during the October 2024 interview with Us Weekly.

In addition, she complimented Taylor’s abilities as a parent.

“I will say Jax is a terrible husband but a great dad. And you know, I know if I need something, if I need help with something, Jax would be there in a heartbeat,” said Cartwright to Us Weekly.

Brittany Cartwright Said She Did Not Expect to File for Divorce in a September 2024 Interview

In a September 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Cartwright said she did not believe she would be filing for divorce when she separated from Taylor in January 2024. She said she “really wanted to try everything [she] possibly could to save [her] marriage and keep [her] family together.”

“I really thought we would get back to a place where we could probably get back together,” said Cartwright in the interview.

In addition, Cartwright said she has “gotten so much stronger throughout all of this.”

“This took a lot of courage and a lot of strength for me to actually go through with it. I don’t think he ever thought I would go through with it,” said Cartwright to the publication.