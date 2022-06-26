Beau Clark’s Best Friend Dragged for Stassi Schroeder Birthday Post

Stassi Schroeder celebrated her 34th birthday on June 24, 2022. The mom of one was surrounded by her loved ones, including her husband Beau Clark and her 1-year-old daughter Hartford, as she blew out her birthday candles.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star shared some photos and videos on her Instagram Stories as her friends gave her birthday shoutouts and showered her with special gifts. There was one person, however, who posted birthday wishes for Schroeder and ended up becoming the subject of a Reddit thread.

Clark’s best friend, Rob Evors, who was the best man in Clark and Schroeder’s wedding and is Hartford’s godfather, shared a post for Schroeder’s birthday on his Instagram Stories — and some people didn’t approve.

Here’s what you need to know:

Evors Was Ripped on Social Media Following His Post to Schroeder

Evors took to his Instagram Stories to wish Schroeder a happy birthday.

“A riddle,” his post began. “Who is Queen? A boss? An icon? An influence? A princess? A 2x (!!) New York Times Best Selling Author? An AMAZING MOTHER? AND A BIRTHDAY GIRL?!??” Evors’ post continued. He tagged Schroeder at the top — and she shared the post to her Instagram Stories for all to see.

A Redditor took a screenshot of the tribute and shared it on the platform, kicking off a new thread titled, “Super weird.” Several people shared their feelings about Evors’ post to Schroeder.

“Doth protest too much? This kind of public ass kissing is so simultaneously funny and gross. Also this is beaus friend (sorry, Hartford godfather, he takes that role seriously) posting about Stassi,” one person wrote.

“Im embarrassed for his life and soul. And hers, since she out this cringe ass post on her story,” someone else added.

“This is beyond cringey and weird,” another Reddit user said.

“He is weird and awkward AF,” a fourth comment read.

“‘An icon’ ‘a boss’ she was a server at a restaurant that said three funny things in 2013 and then got cancelled…,” a fifth Redditor chimed in.

Evors Was Previously Dragged for His Instagram Bio

Evors found himself a topic on Reddit in June 2022 when he earned himself his very own thread after someone pointed out a line in his Instagram bio that was dedicated to his goddaughter Hartford.

“Proud Godfather of Hartford Charlie Rose,” his bio read, according to a screenshot provided by a Reddit user. Dozens of comments stacked up on the Reddit thread — and Evors has since removed the line from his bio.

“That’s the weirdest thing EVER,” one comment read.

“It’s for clout just like everything else in his ig bio,” someone else suggested.

“It’s f***** weird. As a proud godparent to several children I would never post that anywhere,” a third person added.

“Omfg. Hartford’s godfather changed his bio maybe after seeing the recent post on here??? oops,” a Redditor wrote, kicking off a new thread after Evors made the bio change.

“Idk the fact that he changed it after that post makes it more embarrassing. It would’ve been less weird if he just kept it up,” another comment read.

READ NEXT: Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark’s Daughter’s Godfather Roasted for Instagram Bio