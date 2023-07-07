Beau Clark Gives Update Regarding Daughter’s Health Following ER Visit

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder’s husband, Beau Clark, gave new information regarding their child, Hartford Clark, 2, in a July 4 Instagram Story, following a frightening incident, which occurred on July 3. According to Reality Blurb, Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, became concerned about their daughter’s breathing and determined she needed to be checked out by emergency room doctors. Clark took to his Instagram Stories on July 3 to let his followers know that Hartford “got home” from the hospital after a six-hour visit. He stated that while the two-year-old “improved slightly with her breathing,” she had to continue using “albuterol for the next two days.”

In Clark’s July 4 update, he shared that his daughter was in better health. He uploaded a picture of the 2-year-old playing in an inflatable pool in their backyard on his Instagram Stories. In the caption, he stated that “after this morning’s dose of albuterol she seems like 80%.”

“So I made a little bubble, pool day for her so she can get some fresh air and sun,” continued Clark.

Schroeder also posted a picture of her daughter in the pool on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Feeling a little bit better, but not better enough to leave the house, so here we are trying to festive.”

Four days after going to the emergency room, Schroeder, who is pregnant with her second child, uploaded two brief videos of her daughter on her Instagram Stories. The July 7 clip showed the two-year-old, who appeared to be in good spirits, offering her blanket and a doll for her soon-to-be brother by placing them in his crib. When Schroeder complimented her daughter for her thoughtfulness, the two-year-old ran off to another room to retrieve more toys for her younger sibling.

Stassi Schroeder Gave More Details About Her Daughter’s Health Issues on Her Podcast

On the July 5 episode of her podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi,” Schroeder gave more information about her 2-year-old’s health. She stated that her child “woke up coughing” on July 3. According to the “Vanderpump Rules” alum, her daughter’s condition worsened later that night, and she was “breathing so heavily and rapidly.” The mother of one described the situation as “scary to look at” and compared her daughter to a mutant from the 2007 film, “I Am Legend.”

“The way that [the mutant] breathes, that is what Hartford looked like and it was so scary and I’m just like was not my daughter turning into a zombie right before my eyes, like it was so scary, so all throughout the night like Beau and I just kept taking shifts and checking on her,” said Schroeder.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star shared that after they took their daughter to the emergency room around 6 a.m., it was determined that she had a “virus” and was diagnosed with “reactive airway disease.”

“They were like, ‘Does anyone have asthma? Does anyone have a history of asthma,’ and Beau has really bad asthma, but they were like, ‘Well, we can’t technically call it asthma in children her age,’ which is so weird, but they call it restrictive airway disease,” said the mother of one.

Schroeder said her daughter was given the bronchodilator, albuterol, which she did not like. The 35-year-old stated that she convinced her daughter to inhale the medication by telling her it was blue air “sent over” from the “Frozen” character Elsa. The former Bravo personality stated that while her daughter was being monitored, her health began “deteriorat[ing] again.” The doctors administered another dose of albuterol for an hour and gave her an X-ray to ensure that she did not have pneumonia. Once doctors determined that the toddler did not have pneumonia, Schroeder and her husband took their daughter home. However, they were told they would have to return to the hospital if Hartford’s breathing issues continued.

“It kind of just feels weird that we just got sent home. They’re like ‘We’re not sure if [the albuterol] will fix it, but hopefully it will, but if it doesn’t see you later.’ Like that was the vibe I got,” said Schroeder.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star stated that the ordeal was stressful, and she was unable to sleep.

Hartford Clark Performed on Stage With Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark

On June 24, Hartford appeared on stage with her parents at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles for Schroeder’s podcast tour, “The Mommy Dearest Tour.” The couple, who wed in 2020, sang “Let It Go” from “Frozen” with their daughter. Schroeder posted a video of the performance, which took place on her 35th birthday, with her Instagram followers on June 26.

“My daughter singing Frozen onstage will forever be my favorite birthday memory. #35,” read the caption of the post.