Beau Clark Goes Off on Scandoval

Beau Clark, the husband of “Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder, shaded Tom Sandoval over his behavior in the show’s season 10 finale and accused his former co-star of bad acting.

Clark was joining his wife and Taylor Strecker on stage during Schroeder’s tour for her podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi” live, also known as the Mommy Dearest tour. Clark spoke about the season 10 finale and said, “I work in casting, so it’s like, I direct actors all the time. And I’m literally watching this, and all I can do is like, ‘Do less,'” he shared in response to Sandoval’s behavior. A video of the moment was posted on TikTok.

Clark then said that he thought “General Hospital” had bad actors but didn’t think Sandoval could even get a job on that show. “It’s so bad,” Clark continued. “He’s acting… I felt nothing, I felt no realism, I felt nothing… It was so ridiculous and so bad. I feel nothing genuine.”

Clark appeared on “Vanderpump Rules” seasons 7 and 8 with his then-girlfriend, Schroeder, but has not returned to the show since the OG star was fired after season 8. The couple is now expecting their second child together.

The Finale Showed Tom Sandoval Go Through Many Emotions During His Conversations With His Co-Stars

Many fans agreed with Clark’s remarks in the comments of the TikTok video, including one person who wrote, “Notice how he only cried to Schwartz and Lisa. Barely anything for Ariana/Scheana. Had to make sure business partners didn’t ditch him.” Another person said, “The way he worked himself up at the window when Lisa wasn’t giving him enough sympathy.”

During the VPR finale, viewers saw Sandoval get angry with Madix during their final conversation, while he also spoke with Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay but was a bit more subdued in those conversations. When he visited Vanderpump at Villa Rosa, he began crying and then got up and walked to the window, where he appeared to have a meltdown as the RHOBH alum tried to comfort him.

Sandoval also filmed a scene with Raquel Leviss, where the two spoke about their affair and said it had all gone wrong. The two cast members exchanged “I love yous” as well. During her appearance on tour, Schroeder ripped Leviss for “showing zero remorse” in that scene and said she felt like Leviss might be the “worst sociopath of all,” in comments also captured on TikTok.

Lisa Vanderpump Shared That Tom Sandoval’s Meltdown Was Even Worse in Person Than the Final Edit Showed

After the episode aired, Lisa Vanderpump opened up about the scene showing Sandoval’s meltdown at Villa Rose and she said it was a lot “worse” than what viewers saw. She defended her decision to not be more critical of Sandoval at the moment, telling Us Weekly that her “heart was always with Ariana” but that Sandoval was a “broken man” and she didn’t want to keep piling on.

Vanderpump said the show’s stars are in a way all of her children and she’s seen them growing up over the years, so while she was very upset and felt “duped [and] disgusted,” she didn’t want to join in with everyone who’d been yelling at Sandoval.

Vanderpump shared that Sandoval’s breakdown was “actually worse than we saw.” She told Us Weekly that it was scary to see somebody in such a dark and depressed place and she could tell that Sandoval had realized just how much he’d lost.

