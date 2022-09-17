Fans React to Beau Clark’s New Tattoo Inspired by Stassi Schroeder

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder wed her husband, Beau Clark, in 2020. The couple shares a daughter named Hartford, who was born in January 2021. On September 15, 2022, Clark took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that he has two new tattoos in honor of Schroeder and Hartford. The picture showed that he got the letter “s” and a black circle tattooed on his left ring finger. His other tattoo is the letter “h” on his right ring finger.

In the caption of the post, he explained that the black circle was supposed to represent a black hole.

“[A] Blackhole for when Stassi asks how much I love her #cheesy,” read the caption.

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of the picture on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“How do we feel about this? 🥴,” read the caption of the Reddit post.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Opinions About the Tattoos

Several Bravo fans took to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts on the matter.

“I feel like I would’ve picked a black filled in heart instead of a mole but it’s sentimental to him so whatevs,” wrote a commenter.

“Not a fan of the black dot mostly because it looks like a mole,” added another.

“The thought behind it is actually very sweet but the font is giving me 2010 hipster,” shared a different person.

“I feel bad for saying this coz I don’t mind the guy….but Beau has the s***** tats of all the men I’ve seen on bravo shows 😂 These tattoos are certainly no exception,” commented a third Reddit user.

“I hate it. Like, the sentiment is sweet but that’s the weirdest placement ever and the tattoos are kind of giving me ‘girl stick poking herself in high school’ vibes,” shared another.

“I like the idea but he didn’t pull it off. the stupid font ruins it, also he for sure covered something up with the black hole,” commented a social media user.

“This is terrible,” chimed in a seventh person.

A few commenters also referenced that Schroeder’s ex-boyfriend and former co-star, Jax Taylor, had tattooed her name on his bicep.

“I think Jax’s Stassi tatt showed more dedication 😂,” asserted a commenter.

“I mean, how do you one-up Jax? Lol. The placement is awful but at least it’s thoughtful and not something he’d ever have to cover,” shared a “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

Stassi Schroeder Spoke About Her Pregnancy in April 2022

According to Page Six, Schroeder’s Bravo career ended due to criticism she received “for calling the police on Faith Stowers, the only Black cast member to appear on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ in 2018.” During an April 2022 episode of the “Morning Toast” podcast, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star shared that she “probably would have spiraled” after being fired if she had not been pregnant with Hartford. She also noted that she focused her attention on writing her second book, “Off With Her Head.”

“Being pregnant is really what kept me, like having purpose — so like writing this book in her nursery while I’m pregnant, imagining what this kid is going to be like like what I want her to know, what I want her to learn like that was so soothing and calming,” said Schroeder.

