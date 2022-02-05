Captain Lee Rosbach Speaks Out on ‘Tough’ Below Deck Season

Another season of “Below Deck” is done and dusted, with only the reunion left to air. It’s safe to say the ninth season was a rocky one for the crew of the superyacht My Seanna, from Captain Lee Rosbach missing the start of the first charter due to a hospital stay to the racism scandal that plagued the second half of the season.

As is customary for the beloved captain of the series, Rosbach was open with fans on social media about the season and welcomed any reactions and feedback from the show’s audience. In a series of tweets after the season finale aired on Bravo, he said he felt that the ninth season was a “tough” one and overall the year was a difficult one too.

One fan wrote, “I think between the surgery, and the challenges with the crew we def got a diff [Captain Lee] this year. My poor guy just seemed off this season, def not himself. Would I be accurate in that assumption capt? Hope I didn’t offend you, wasn’t my point. #Belowdeck.” Rosbach replied that he wasn’t offended and acknowledged, “it has been a tough year, and I promise next year will be better.”

Rosbach Said He Wasn’t Sure If He Would Recap the Season in His Blog Because He’s Not Sure People Are ‘Ready for the Truth’

Rosbach was also asked if he would be recapping the end of the season in his blog, as he’s done in the past, but he replied that he’s still thinking about it. “To be honest, this season has been tough and I’m not sure that everyone is ready for the truth as I see it, so it remains to be seen,” he replied. He said he would decide in the next couple of days but would let fans know if he decides not to and why.

Another fan pointed out that Rosbach didn’t “sign off” the end of the season with his usual line, “I still say that I have the best damn job in the world.” Rosbach said it’s true that he didn’t but called it a “mistake” that he wouldn’t repeat because he does still think he has the best job in the world. He also confirmed that he would be back for another season “if they want me.”

Rosbach thanked fans for their honest takes on the season and said, “you make your call, your judgement. I will respect it. Didn’t say I agree with it, but I will respect it as we are all entitled to our own and to have it respected.” He repeated the opinion that it had been a tough year in response to a fan who said Rosbach didn’t seem like himself this season, writing “you may not be far off base. It was a tough year, but we will bounce back, promise.”

The Season 9 Reunion Is Set to Air on February 7 & Will Likely Feature Conversations About Some of the Messy Issues From the Season

The reunion for season 9 of “Below Deck” is set to air on Bravo on Monday, February 7, hosted of course by Andy Cohen. It will be a virtual reunion, as confirmed by a clip released by the official “Below Deck” Instagram account.

There will be a lot to unpack and discuss on the reunion, first and foremost the use of a racial slur by chief stewardess Heather Chase. The incident occurred on camera and led to a lot of friction in subsequent episodes between deckhand Rayna Lindsey and Heather.

Fans will also hopefully get an update on Jake Foulger’s engagement and where he stands with both Lindsey and Fraser Olender, although it may have to be relayed by other cast members as Jake himself recently revealed he wasn’t present for the reunion. According to the reunion preview, Rosbach, Chase, Lindsey and Olender will be present, as well as chef Rachel Hargrove and first officer Eddie Lucas.

