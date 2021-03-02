UPDATE: Chef Adam Glick’s Life After ‘Below Deck’

Chef Adam Glick used to be a Below Deck staple. After taking breaks now and then, Glick returned to the Bravo series for the first season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Glick notoriously started a boat-mance with none other than the chief stewardess, Jenna MacGillivray.

The two yachties left the charter season a couple, and she even met his parents after the show. But things soon fizzled out. Glick and MacGillivray appeared separately at the virtual reunion and vaguely stated that they were no longer together. “I will say this,” she said on an episode of Another Below Deck Podcast in June. “Adam and I were on very friendly terms up until last week. Something happened and we are no longer friends.” She added, “I will not speak to him.”

MacGillivray confessed that she did have a difficult time getting over Glick. “I did cry a lot about him,” she told the Daily Dish. “I held onto this one because I believed in it. And when it didn’t go as I thought it would, it was very upsetting.”

The former chief stewardess admitted to never say never when it comes to reconnecting or hopping on a road trip with Glick. “We’ll see how it goes, but like he said on the reunion, there’s a lot of complicated factors,” she shared with the Daily Dish.

Glick Has Moved On From the Yachtie Life

As many Below Deck fans know, Glick has never been one to love the superyacht lifestyle. In between charter seasons, Glick spent time traveling and road-tripping in his renovated van. Glick has continued to live his ideal low maintenance lifestyle by combining both his passions.

The professional chef has now created a new name for himself – the “Adventure Chef.” The “Adventure Chef” is based around his adventure cooking lifestyle. Glick’s “Adventure Chef” line includes his own folding 6-piece Knife Kit made by Messermeister, apparel, photos, and more.

Glick hasn’t completely ended his reality television career, as he is currently working on two new digital series about his “Adventure Cooking.” Both series are currently in production, and will be released 2021-22, according to his website.

If you miss seeing Glick on your Bravo screens, there are still other ways to connect with him. Glick and his “Adventure Chef” company frequently host various virtual cooking lessons. Some of the classes currently being offered include COOK OUTSIDE: Over-The-Fire 101 with Chef Adam, ALL BBQ: A guide to the American classics, and Sunday Brunches, among others.

Glick Continues to Show Off His Outdoorsy Lifestyle With His Best Friend View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Glick (@chefadamglick)

Glick’s social media pages look more like an outdoorsy love page than a reality star’s profile. He not only lives in his van now, but also a scenic woodsy cabin in the Pacific Northwest. After sharing a photo of the cozy home on Instagram, a fan commented, “Sorry but it’s way better than any luxury yacht.” Glick seemed to agree replying, “all day.”

The chef has taken his talents on the road with his best four-legged friend and trusty companion, Tex. Glick rescued the dog in 2018, and the two have been inseparable ever since.

READ NEXT: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know