Below Deck’s Dani Soares Looks So Different

“Below Deck Sailing Yacht” star Dani Soares has changed up her appearance since starring in the show’s second season, which premiered in 2021. The second stewardess, who sported long blond locks on the reality series, revealed that she has a new hairstyle on Instagram.

The post, uploaded on November 8, featured three photos. In the first image, the Bravo personality’s face was concealed by shadows. However, fans could catch a glimpse of her curly pixie cut. The brunette looked directly at the camera for the second shot. She changed up her pose for the third snap by resting her head in her hand.

“New hair, who dis?” read the caption of the post.

Quite a few Instagram users flocked to the post’s comments section to compliment Soares.

“You’re hair is stunning .. you look beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“You look like Audrey Tatou in Amelie. Very French. Chic. And with your lovely red lipstick in some photos it’s just gorgeous!!! Classic and classy,” added another.

“It looks amazing!! You suit it [heart-eye emoji],” chimed in a third commenter.

Dani Soares Has a Daughter

Soares welcomed her first child, Lilly, in June 2021. According to Page Six, her former “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” castmate Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux acknowledged that he had fathered the 7-month-old child in a January 2022 Instagram post. In the caption of the post, he shared that a “DNA test” confirmed that “Lilly rose is [his] daughter.” He also gave an update on how he and Soares have navigated parenting together.

“Dani and I have been working and communicating together to the best of our ability; given Dani is a full time mother and worker, and I being gone for extended periods of time not knowing when I will step back on land. This is imperative for the sake of our daughter as she needs both parents in her life,” shared the deckhand.

He went on to say that he is “thankful for [his] friends, and family who have stuck by [his] side through thick and thin.”

“As I look forward to this new year with new opportunities, I will be striving to be the best man and father that I can be,” wrote Cerza-Lanaux.

Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux Spoke About Wanting a Paternity Test in June 2021

During a June 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Cerza-Lanaux explained why he had wanted a paternity test to prove that Lilly was his daughter.

“For me, as a 24 year old at the time with not much experience at all in a relationship, a woman telling me that she’s pregnant, I feel like that’s a very understandable question to ask in any situation and [Soares] took it very poorly,” stated the Bravo personality.

He then clarified that he understood her reasoning for not being pleased with his request.

“In her mind, I might be the only person that she’s been with. And if that’s the case, I told her, I really do apologize but for my piece of mind, I just wanted to know. And I told her if that is my child, I would want to be a part of that child’s life, every single day, as much as I can,” asserted the reality television personality.

