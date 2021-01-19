Kicked Off ‘Below Deck’ Guest Delores Flora Breaks Her Silence

Below Deck fans witnessed a first of its kind this season. During one of the latest charters, Captain Lee Rosbach forced a guest to disembark from their superyacht charter. Delores Flora had been a guest on the superyacht when a few too many cocktails caused her trip to get cut short.

🚨 WORLD EXCLUSIVE!! 🚨 #BelowDeck passenger DOLORES stops by #WWHL tonight and she has some ‘splainin to do! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 18, 2021

After a night of heavy drinking with friends, Flora slowly made her way to the end of the yacht. Captain Lee warned Flora not to get too close to the water, but it didn’t stop Flora. The crew nor Captain Lee could stop Flora, and she jumped into the deep ocean water at night.

Captain Lee told the guests that they had to leave the next morning, but he changed his mind that only Flora had to go. After discussing it with the primary charter guest, Captain Lee and he agreed that only Flora needed to leave. While on her private tender ride away, Flora once again decided to jump into the water.

Flora has since broken her silence on why she decided to go against Captain Lee’s wishes. The former Below Deck guest appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, January 18 where she played, “You’ve Yacht A Lotta ‘Splainin To Do.”

Cohen asked about her reaction to watching the episode, and she didn’t hold back. “The water was just beautiful,” she told Cohen. “I don’t know what to say, it was calling my name. It was warm, it was lovely, and I felt the need to bond with fish.”

Flora Revealed if She Thinks She Owes Captain Lee an Apology

The former Below Deck guest confessed she only saw the first episode of herself and not her leaving the superyacht. Flora admitted that she just wanted to be, “drunk on vacation.”

The closer Flora got to the ocean, the more Captain Lee warned her and begged her not to jump. Cohen asked her if she was too drunk to listen and she replied, “No, you know I do have a problem with authority, and the first time I remember getting in trouble was for jumping in the deep end of a pool, so I’ve always had a problem with jumping in the water.”

When Cohen asked if she owes Captain Lee an apology, she said, “I think that no, I just didn’t take him [his warnings] seriously. There was no man overboard protocol throwing out there, no one threw me a life ring, no one threw me a vest, no one got in the deed to haul my a** back in, so no I just didn’t take him seriously.”

Flora wasn’t surprised to be leaving the yacht, saying that, “Well when I went back to my room I had already started packing, because I was going to call a water taxi to leave the next day anyway, so I think we were all on the same page there.”

The guest made one last decision to hop off the tender while leaving the superyacht. “The water was just stunning and beautiful, and I was on vacation and I wanted to be in the water,” she said on WWHL. “My bad, my bad sorry to all the haters, because I like to swim.”

‘Below Deck’ Crew Members Showed Their Support for Flora

Although Flora’s time on Below Deck was cut short, the crew still had fun things to say about her. Deckhand Isabelle “Izzy” Wouters and stewardess Elizabeth Frankini also appeared on WWHL with Flora. Cohen asked for their reactions to Flora’s comments.

Wouters told Cohen, “I just think she’s iconic to be honest with you. Frankini added, “I love her spirit,” and that Flora reminded her of a mermaid. Former chief stewardess Kate Chastain also gave her two cents, tweeting, “DELORES!!!!!! I absolutely love her #wwhl”

READ NEXT: Kate Chastain Hints at Potential Return to Below Deck