Bravo Star Threatens to Fire 2 ‘Below Deck’ Members

The “Below Deck” crew members are dealing with some of the most difficult guests this season thus far, but Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber could be at risk of losing their jobs after getting into an argument in front of their guests — and Captain Sandy Yawn is not happy about it.

A preview of Monday’s January 16 episode showed Camille and Alissa getting into it, with Camille calling Alissa “a f***** bully.” Alissa shouts back, accusing Camille of being “a manipulator.” It’s not until Yawn steps in that the crew members have a cease-fire.

“Stop, we’re on charter,” says Yawn, who’s filling in for Captain Lee Rosbach. “You guys gotta compose yourselves.”

“Don’t discuss this now,” Yawn tells Alissa, who’s behind the bar. “Let’s get through this charter. We have one more night. Can you do that for me? Reset. Let’s get through the night.”

In a confessional with Bravo cameras, Yawn says it’s “never acceptable” for the crew members to fight: “On a scale of one to 10, how unacceptable is this? A 10.”

Camille has faced backlash from Below Deck fans on Reddit who accuse her of being “lazy.” The Bravo star shot back on Instagram Stories, as captured by the Instagram account 90 Day Fiance Stories, saying she’s not a “bad person.”

She admitted to having “a bit of an attitude,” but is “working on it, getting better about it, growing.”

Yawn Talks to Camille and Alissa Privately

Yawn sits down with Camille and Alissa separately to discuss the situation after finding out from chief stew Fraser Olander that their fighting isn’t new and happens every trip.

“Holy cannoli,” Yawn says.

Cameras show her talking to Camille first. “That can never happen on a boat I’m running. You both will be fired if that ever happens again,” Yawn warns.

Camille apologizes but then calls Alissa a “bully.” She’s interrupted by Fraser, who wants everyone to move on. “I know it’s bad and needs to be dealt with, but we don’t need to f****** talk about it,” he says.

But Yawn wants the full story. “This isn’t your call, it’s mine,” she tells Fraser. The captain wanted to be able to make her own “judgment” after she hears both sides.

Yawn tells Cammile she needs her crew members to have “mutual respect” for each other as co-workers.

“As a captain, I’m not thinking about Camille [and] I’m not thinking about Alissa,” Yawn adds in a confessional to Bravo cameras. “Fraser needs to be worried about Camille and Alissa. I want my department heads to sort the problem before it gets out of control, because this situation wasn’t managed properly, otherwise it wouldn’t have happened.”

After hearing Alissa’s side of the story, she says, “If there’s screaming like that again, you will both be off this boat so fast.”

Yawn Stepped In for Rosbach After an Injury

Yawn took over the St. David charter for Rosbach after her suffered from nerve damage in his left leg.

“As you guys know, I’ve been struggling with my mobility, and it’s been hard,” he told the crew during season 10. “And I’ve let you guys down, and for that, I apologize. So I’ve made a decision to leave the boat.”

But Rosbach will return before the season is over.

“I made a promise to the crew before I left that I would be back before they were done, before the season was over, and I would walk on board by myself unassisted,” he told People in December 2022. “I’m happy to say that I was able to fulfill the promise.”

Yawn didn’t mind helping out a fellow captain. She shared a picture of herself and Rosbach hugging.

“Here’s to your quick recovery @captain_lee_rosbach and your boat will be waiting for you when you get back later this season,” she wrote as the caption.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Below Deck” when it airs on Bravo Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.