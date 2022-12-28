Fans Have Mixed Reactions to ‘Below Deck’ Star on ‘Galley Talk’ Season 4

The highly anticipated fourth season of “Below Deck Galley Talk” returned this week, on Monday, December 26, a few episodes after the premiere of “Below Deck” season 10.

The show is based on several fan favorites watching and commenting, sometimes critically, about the new episodes of the flagship show. This season will see the return of many favorite pairs, including Kate Chastain from “Below Deck” seasons 2 to 7 and Ben Robinson from “Below Deck” seasons 1 to 4 and “Below Deck Mediterranean” seasons 1 and 4.

Another returning pair is “Below Deck” season 6 stew Josiah Carter and “Below Deck Med” season 1 star Julia d’Albert Pusey. “Below Deck Mediterranean” fan favorites Colin Macy-O’Toole from season 3 and 4 and Bobby Giancola from seasons 1 and 2 are also back. Joining the three pairs will be Aesha Scott from “Below Deck Mediterranean” seasons 4 and 5 and chief stew from “Below Deck Down Under” season 1 alongside “Below Deck Med” season 7 star Kyle Viljoen.

The “Below Deck” Instagram account wrote that the premiere episode of the show aired on December 26 in a special timeslot and subsequent episodes will be airing on Fridays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times starting on January 6.

The Trailer Showed Several Clips of the Fan Favorites Reacting to the Performances of the Crew on Season 10 of ‘Below Deck’

The trailer for the new season of “Below Deck Galley Talk,” which premiered after five episodes of the 10th season of the main show have already dropped, showed the former cast members reacting to several scenes.

Chastain was seen mocking Luis Antonio “Tony” Duarte, who complained that Captain Sandy Yawn’s new anchor watch schedule would cut into his workout time. Another clip saw Giancola exclaiming that “she’s lit!” Scott called out one of the lower-ranked crew members and said, “that’s what you do when you’re in the bottom, b****!”

There was also a scene of reactions to Camille Lamb clapping back at Alissa Humber. The second stew and the deck/stew have been clashing since the beginning of the season as Lamb hasn’t responded well to Humber’s management.

Many Fans Commented on the Trailer to Share Their Disappointment That Kyle Viljoen Was Cast on ‘Galley Talk’

Amid fans’ excitement at the news of “Galley Talk’s” return to Bravo, several people criticized the inclusion of Kyle Viljoen, who was seen as a divisive figure in the latest season of “Below Deck Mediterranean.”

In the comments of the Instagram post previewing the season, someone wrote, “Bravo is still trying to make Kyle happen?” Someone else replied, “seriously. I was excited til I saw he was one of the people… no thanks.” Another added that Viljoen “should NEVER be a part of Galley Talk.” One person wrote, “Main character syndrome clout chasing Kyle…SKIP.”

Viljoen clapped back at some of the criticism, writing, “I now devote my entire life to be on tv for you!” Several other fans shared their sadness that the season would be without another fan-favorite pair, Alex Radcliffe and Anastasia Surmava.

