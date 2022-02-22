‘Below Deck’ Stars Slam Crew Member: ‘Wasn’t Appropriate’

The season 3 premiere of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” hit our screens tonight and saw the return of several cast members from the previous season. However, while Daisy Kelliher, Gary King and Colin MacRae are back on Parsifal III, Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux and Dani Soares will not be coming back.

Fans will remember that after that season filmed, Soares revealed that she was pregnant and that Cerza-Lanaux was the father of her child. The deckhand said he wasn’t so sure, however, and insisted that he wanted a paternity test to confirm her claim. Soares welcomed her daughter Lilly at the end of May 2021 and several months later, in January 2022, Cerza-Lanaux posted on Instagram announcing that Lilly is his daughter.

In light of the premiere of season 3 of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” some of the returning cast members spoke about Cerza-Lanaux’s admission that he is the father of Soares’ daughter.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kelliher & King Said They Didn’t Like How Cerza-Lanaux Finally Announced the News

Kelliher and King spoke to E! News ahead of the season 3 premiere of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” and Kelliher said she thought Cerza-Lanaux’s Instagram post “wasn’t an appropriate post.” She explained that in her opinion, complicated matters like that shouldn’t be discussed on social media in such an open manner, “especially for Lilly, who can’t vocalize for herself.”

“It’s not really any of my business, but I think the post could have been more about Lilly and Dani and maybe a bit less about Jean-Luc,” she added. That being said, the chief stew said she didn’t want to judge Cerza-Lanaux too harshly because of his age. “He’s young… He’ll learn, unfortunately I think he’ll learn the hard way.”

Kelliher said she still speaks with Soares when they can as the two are both busy. “We’re still really good friends,” she added. “I’m always there for her when she needs me and we still talk a lot.” King agreed with Kelliher’s criticism of Cerza-Lanaux, telling E! News, “Dani doesn’t need him to come out on Instagram telling everybody that he’s a father. Dani needs [more than that].”

She’s a single parent living in Australia by herself, she needs support from Jean-Luc. She needs a father to be there for the child. It’s all good in saying stuff on social media but words are completely different to actions and if his actions spoke louder than his words, then it would be different, but they at the moment they’re not.

King said he “can’t forgive” Cerza-Lanaux’s actions and that his former deckhand should have been more present for Soares instead of trying to avoid the situation. “I’m brought up differently and if I had to do something like that my mother would disown me,” he shared. “So it’s just something very hard for me to swallow his actions.”

MacRae Revealed That Cerza-Lanaux Recently Ignored Him

MacRae recently told Bravo Insider that he hasn’t met Soares’ daughter yet but that he and the former stewardess “talk all the time.” He said, “She sends me videos and photos of the baby. Yeah, I’m super happy for her.”

He hasn’t stayed in touch with Cerza-Lanaux, on the other hand, though not for lack of trying. MacRae told the publication that he “reached out to Jean-Luc a couple of times.” He said the two ended up in Panama City at the same time. “I could actually see the boat that he was working on,” the engineer revealed.

“And I said, ‘Do you want to meet up?’ You know, because there was a bit of tension online about the whole him and Dani thing,” MacRae revealed. “And he didn’t message me back.”

READ NEXT: Below Deck Star Wants the Show Canceled