Below Deck Cast Member Gets Engaged

It’s official! After more than four years of dating, “Below Deck” star Josiah Carter and his boyfriend Michael Groves are engaged. The reality star shared the happy news on his Instagram, writing, “We’re engaged!” alongside a photo of Groves down on one knee during a ski trip in the French Alps.

According to the picture, Groves proposed with a watch instead of a ring, at the picturesque resort of Val d’Isère, France. Carter’s surprised reaction was caught in the photo, and he also shared two other photos: one of the pair’s happy faces after the proposal and another of the two celebrating with a bottle of rosé wine. Carter also shared the news to his Instagram Story, writing, “He asked, and I said yes!”

Carter appeared in season 6 of “Below Deck” and the first two seasons of “Galley Talk,” and will also appear on the third season of “Galley Talk” premiering on February 10, 2022. Here are the photos of the proposal:

Carter’s Post Was Filled With Reactions From His ‘Below Deck’ Co-Stars

Carter’s “Below Deck” co-stars were quick to offer their congratulations and react to the news in the comments of the Instagram post. Colin Macy-O’Toole from “Below Deck Med” seasons 3 and 4 wrote, “Yea boyeee! Congrats!!” Jessica More from “Below Deck Med’s” 5th season said, “Awww congratsssss!!!!!” while season 3’s Kasey Cohen wrote, “Congratulations you two!!”

Julia d’Albert Pusey from season 1 of “Below Deck Med,” who appears on “Galley Talk” with her close friend, wrote, “HUGE congratulations. I can’t wait for the ‘engagement party’ both beautiful.”

Fan-favorite chief stewardess Kate Chastain, who appeared on “Below Deck” from season 2 until her departure after the 7th season, wrote on Twitter, “Really wish this was a photo of @josiahcarter_ and I celebrating his engagement right now. Congratulations J & M.” Here is that tweet:

Really wish this was a photo of @josiahcarter_ and I celebrating his engagement right now. Congratulations J & M 💕🍾🥂 pic.twitter.com/jDfcqWfJ8Y — KateChastain.eth (@Kate_Chastain) February 11, 2022

Another “Below Deck Mediterranean” star, Nastia Surmava, commented, “STOP!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS” on Carter’s Instagram post. His castmate from season 6 of “Below Deck, Ross Inia, also joined in on the celebratory replies with his comment, “This is amazing @josiahcarter_ and @mikestg365so happy for you both!!! Congratulations.”

The Couple Has Been Dating for More Than 4 Years

Carter and Groves have been an item for over four years now as they celebrated their four-year anniversary on October 27, 2021. On October 28, Carter captioned a photo of the two, “Happy anniversary (for yesterday) to this dreamboat. Love you more now than our first date 4 years ago, here’s to the next 4 years.”

The newly engaged couple are also dog parents as they welcomed puppy River to their family in late 2020. On December 27, 2020, Carter wrote on Instagram, “WE’RE OFFICIALLY PARENTS!! Earlier than planned this little ball of fluff joined our family today! Everyone meet ‘River’ our lovely Sproodle (Springer Spaniel x Poodle), and yes he already has his own insta account @riverthesproodle which means you won’t be as overloaded with puppy photos unless you want to be haha.”

