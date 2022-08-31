‘Below Deck Med’ Producer Spills on Hannah Ferrier & Sandy Drama

One “Below Deck Mediterranean” producer is getting real about some behind-the-scenes drama of the show.

While speaking to Us Weekly on August 5, Bravo producer Mark Cronin spoke about some of the most controversial moments on the show, including Hannah Ferrier’s firing during season 5 and her ongoing clashes with Captain Sandy Yawn. Ferrier was fired after bosun Malia White discovered that she had “undeclared” drugs onboard the boat, which was Valium pills and a vape pen.

“They’re two very powerful people, very opinionated, both very good at their jobs,” Cronin said about Ferrier and Captain Sandy. “It is possible for two very powerful, opinionated, good at the jobs people to not agree and clash and butt heads. Hannah didn’t like a lot of Sandy’s management style. Sandy didn’t like a lot of Hannah’s management style and they tolerated each other for a little while, but eventually, it came to its inevitable end.”

However, even before Ferrier was let go, she and Yawn had their fair share of arguments during past seasons, which Cronin noted.

Cronin told the outlet, “A captain can’t keep a person in the highest service position on the boat, who they don’t completely, you know, buy into. … It doesn’t mean I think Hannah couldn’t step onto any yacht she wants anywhere and be the best chiefs stew that yacht ever had. And likewise with Sandy she could step onto any boat and be the best captain that boat ever had. It really just comes down to a personality issue.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “Below Deck Med” every Monday night at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

The Producer Also Revealed Whether or Not Ferrier Could Come Back to the Franchise

During his interview with Us Weekly, Cronin explained that even though Ferrier was fired from “Below Deck Med,” a few years ago, she is still able to appear on other franchises, including Peacock’s new “Below Deck Down Under,” which takes place in Australia. Ferrier currently lives in Sydney, Australia.

“She could be [part of the show],” Cronin said about Ferrier potentially joining “Below Deck Down Under,” “She’s not, but she could be. She’s actually kind of retired from yachting and has a baby and kind of a new life.”

Cronin added, “She may come back. It happens sometimes if people take some time off of themselves and then come back to yachting and there’s nothing wrong with Hannah’s qualifications to be top class chief stew.”

Ferrier Said That Yawn Was ‘Competitive’ With Her

During a March 2021 appearance on the Side Piece With Melissa Pfeister podcast, Ferrier admitted that she always felt like Captain Sandy Yawn was “competitive” with her.

“There was some weird competitive thing she had going on with me,” Ferrier said during the podcast appearance at the time. “Which was kind of silly because it’s not two positions that should be competing. But I don’t think we were competing on our work positions. I think she was competitive with me on the TV side of things.”

