WATCH: ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season Six Trailer

It looks like Bravo fans are in for a great summer, because “Below Deck Mediterranean” is back for season six on June 28, 2021!

In the new trailer released exclusively by E! News, the new season seems like it will be full of drama. The trailer teases fights between stewardesses, boozy nights out, romantic flings between crew members, and even a fire in the kitchen. This year, the superyacht will be sailing around Croatia.

Returning to the cast is Captain Sandy Yawn, as well as Bosun Malia White. However, those might be the only two faces that viewers will recognize, as the rest of the crew is brand-new to the show.

This year, the show will feature Chief Stewardess Katie Flood, Chef Mathew Shea, Stewardesses Lexi Wilson, Courtney Veale, and Deckhands Mzi Dempers, Lloyd Spencer, and David Pascoe, according to E!.

The Trailer Teases a Fight Between Captain Sandy Yawn and Bosun Malia White

In the extended trailer which was posted by E! News, it looks like Yawn and White don’t hesitate to get into it with each other. Last season on “Below Deck Med,” the two appeared to be super close, and White acted as Yawn’s right-hand man. However, this season, it doesn’t seem like that’s exactly the case.

In one scene of the trailer, the camera zooms in on someone’s bruised leg. Yawn is heard saying to White, “That’s an incident report, Malia.” White then responds to Yawn saying, “I’m not a chief officer.” After White says that, it seems to anger Yawn, as she yells back at the Bosun, “I don’t give a f***! You should’ve come to me that he was hurt.” Later, the camera pans to White sitting on the floor, crying.

There Will Be a New Chief Stew This Season

For the past five seasons, star Hannah Ferrier has been the Chief Stewardess on “Below Deck Meditteranean,” but after being fired last season when she was caught with unregistered medication, Ferrier was unable to come back. Now, a new Chief Stewardess named Katie Flood is in town. “Guess what? I’m your chief stew now,” Flood says in the trailer. “This is how you’ll do it.”

However, it doesn’t seem like Ferrier is too upset about missing out on this season. “Like Sandy said, it’s really not my passion in life,” Ferrier told Entertainment Tonight in June 2020 about her role as a Chief Stew. “I felt like I was coming in a little bit on the back foot. … I really put my head down and worked as hard as I could, and if that’s still not good enough, then I’m not sure where I can go from here.”

Ferrier continued at the time, “I think Sandy responds very well to people who who kiss a**, and I’m not good at that. I’m much more of a like, I’m here to do my job. I have respect for you as my captain, but at the same time, I do say no to her sometimes, which I don’t think goes down very well.”

Viewers can catch the season premiere of “Below Deck Med” on Monday, June 28, at 9/8c on Bravo.

