Below Deck Sailing Yacht Previews New Romance With OG Castmates

“Below Deck Sailing Yacht” is back for a 4th season and the tension between its returning stars is higher than ever.

The trailer for season 4 of the hit Bravo spinoff was released on March 15 and it showed that Captain Glenn Shephard is back at the helm of Parsifal III, along with chief stew Daisy Kelliher, first mate Gary King and chief engineer Colin MacRae. However, while Kelliher and King have had two seasons of ups and downs, including a steamy hot tub kiss last season, this time it’ll be Kelliher and MacRae locking lips to King’s apparent displeasure.

MacRae and King have had a close friendship for years and while MacRae was always in a relationship and happy to play wingman, this season the trailer showed a shot of MacRae and Kelliher kissing in a staircase, then a crew bunk. “Who do you have your eye on, Colin? You’re a single man,” King asked his friend in the trailer.

It looks like MacRae and Kelliher’s new boatmance will affect King, as he accused the chief stew of trying to make him jealous. “You know you like me deep down and I feel you’re hooking up to get back at me, spitefully hooking up,” he accused his co-star in the trailer. On the other hand, King assured the chief engineer that he doesn’t see Kellier as more than a friend. Viewers will have to tune in to see that situation, and the other drama teased in the trailer, develop.

The Trailer Showed That the Returning ‘Below Deck’ Stars Will Be Joined By a New Chef, 2 Stews & 2 Deckhands

The four returning cast members will be joined for season 4 by newbies Chef Ileisha Dell in the galley, stews Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera and deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson.

According to her bio, the chef has over 17 years of experience. An Australian native, Dell worked as a pastry chef in Sydney and also worked for two years as a private chef for a Sydney family on their yacht.

Stew Lucy Edmonds, from Wales, is described as having a “bubbly personality and enthusiasm.” Her bio states that she joined the yachting industry during the pandemic but has experience in the hospitality world as a club VIP manager. Edmonds’ fellow stew Herrera is from Florida and she has two years of experience in the yachting industry working mostly on day charters, her bio states.

Their Bravo bios state that both new deckhands are from the U.S. Lemacks is from South Carolina and he’s described as a charming “southern gentleman.” He’s new to sailing yachts, having worked only on motoryachts since 2019. His fellow deckhand is Propson from Wisconsin. Although he has his captain’s license, he’s also worked a lot as a deckhand.

The Press Release & Trailer Hinted That Parsifal III & Captain Glenn Shephard Will Run Into Some Issues

The trailer started with the beloved Captain Glenn saying that he’s been with Parsifal a long time and “she had a lot of problems, but she’s never let me down.” The preview then showed that the sailing yacht will have some major issues. In fact, the press release states that there will be “a near collision, fire, crew rebellion, gruesome guest injury, and two different potentially season-ending engine failures.”

Although Captain Glenn is known as a very laid-back captain, this season might be different as he’s realized that some of the crew members have gotten too comfortable. Of course, it wouldn’t be a true “Below Deck” season without some issues in the galley and season 4 promises just that with Chef Ilesha struggling with time management, according to the press release.

The 4th season of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” will premiere on Bravo on Monday, April 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

