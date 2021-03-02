Why Did the Boat Crash on Below Deck Sailing Yacht 2021?

Buckle up, Below Deck fans, because Below Deck Sailing Yacht is back for season 2! The recently released trailer for the season seems to promise an extra-juicy and dramatic season, with one scandal standing out in particular: a boat crash.

During a recent interview with E! News, Captain Glenn Shephard revealed what really happened on board, and why the boat ended up crashing. “That’s the first time that’s happened,” Shephard revealed to E! News. “Fortunate it’s the first time but, unfortunate that it happened.”

The Captain continued, explaining that it was a “throttle malfunction” that contributed to the crash. “So, there is a computer in between the throttles and the propeller to manage the load on the engine,” Shephard said. “I was using a maneuver mode that I don’t usually use, and I think my normal actions, in that mode, was a bit too much for the computer.”

Shephard added, “When something like that happens, it’s pretty big.”

Viewers can catch the premiere of Below Deck Sailing Yacht on March 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.

There Have Been Accidents on ‘Below Deck’ Before

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that there has been a dangerous accident on the Below Deck franchises. During Season 6 of Below Deck, deckhand Ashton Pienaar almost died. As the boat was leaving the port, Pienaar’s foot accidentally got stuck in the tow line, which pulled him overboard. According to People, one of the cameramen helped Pienaar out of the situation, and he thankfully made it out alive.

“We were within 30 seconds of him dying,” Captain Lee Rosbach explained during the Season 6 episode, as noted by People. “I’d have to call his parents and tell them their son is dead and I’m responsible. I don’t know how to deal with that. I have kids. And I don’t know how I’d make that call.”

Rosbach continued, “It scares the f*** out of me. To lose a crew member like that? No sir. Not going to happen. … We averted a catastrophe through luck and that’s what I want the crew to realize. How fortunate we were. We need to really care about ourselves and our loved ones. ‘Cause in the end, that’s all you got.”

This Season of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Will Be Different

All drama aside, it looks like this season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will certainly be different than the first. Captain Glenn Shephard is welcoming an all-new crew onboard, and most of them are single, which is sure to be entertaining.

“It’s gonna be very interesting. It’s a bit crazy. There’s a lot going on… There’s some romance going on. There’s some excitement. There’s some crazy situations,” Shephard recently told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “I think it’s gonna be a great season. We have a great group of people on board this year. It’s very dynamic, but I think it’s very positive, too. They’re really good people. So I think people are gonna really enjoy it.”

