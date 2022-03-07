Below Deck Charter Guest Makes ‘Scripted’ Claims

The third season of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” is well underway now but one of the charter guests has just come forward with a shocking claim that the show is “scripted.”

The guests joining Parsifal III on March 7 are Erica Rose Sanders, a repeat guest from last season, this time with her husband Charles Sanders instead of her girlfriends. The “Bachelor” star revealed on Instagram that she was happy to return to the sailing yacht for another season but was surprised to hear some of chief stew Daisy Kelliher’s comments in previews for the episode.

In the preview, Kelliher said the return of Rose is the “worst news ever,” and a clip showed Sanders complaining about the quality of Chef Marcos Spaziani’s food. However, Sanders has just made a bombshell claim that those remarks were “scripted” with producers.

Rose’s Husband Sanders Claimed in a Comment That He Scripted a Line With Producers

When the third season of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” premiered, fans saw in the season preview that Rose would be returning for her second season. She posted a photo of herself and her husband on Instagram and wrote, “We always come out on top. @belowdeckbravo sailing yacht premiered tonight!” She said:

You’ll be able to catch our charter in a couple weeks. I’m happy we came back. IDK about everyone else based on some interviews that came out lol I linked them in my bio. I’m just happy I brought my husband with me this time. We always have each other’s back and he’s also cool AF! Can’t wait for y’all to see his reality tv debut. Y’all just might be surprised, I know you’ll be entertained.

In the comments, a fan asked about Sanders’ comments regarding the chef’s food and Rose replied, “Watch and see! remember it’s a TV show at the end of the day. And sometimes the chefs are encouraged to do certain things.” Sanders went even further and replied, “That scene I scripted with the producers like four times.” Neither Sanders nor Rose elaborated on that claim.

Bravo did not reply to Heavy’s request for comment about Sanders’ claim.

Rose & Sanders Also Made Comments About Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher’s Reaction to Their Return

Rose also made comments about reuniting with Daisy Kelliher as a chief stew and reacted to comments Kelliher made in the preview about not being excited to see Rose again. “These people are disrespectful, they’re exhausting, they’re emotionally draining,” viewers saw Kelliher reveal in a confessional in the preview.

“Daisy has been doing interviews saying she is so horrified to see that I’m back,” Rose revealed in one comment. In another comment, her husband Sanders said, “Also the food was subpar. He added, “And why is Daisy pissed off at me it’s not my fault that [Erica] is prettier than she is.”

Despite the rocky preview, Rose said she hopes the episode “comes out positive” because they had a “really good experience.” She said regardless, fans will be entertained and she’s happy to have returned with her husband.

Viewers might remember Rose’s last appearance on the boat with a group of girlfriends and her mother, but their experience was marred by some arguments between the group. At one point, Rose also confronted the crew because she overheard them speaking about her mother. Here is a clip from last season:

