Bravo Star May Have Just Outed Ben Affleck’s Next Move Amid Split Rumors

Ben Affleck may soon have a permanent residence in Brentwood, California.

Amid his rumored split from wife Jennifer Lopez, the “Gone Girl” actor is rumored to be in escrow for a property in the upscale Hollywood Hills city, according to the “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” star Josh Flagg.

Affleck has reportedly been staying in a Brentwood, California rental house amid rumors that his two-year marriage to Lopez is headed for divorce.

Josh Flagg Speculated on Ben Affleck’s Situation

Flagg is well known for his long-running Bravo reality show, “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” In July 2024, Bravo host Andy Cohen even named the luxury relator the longest-running performer on the network. So perhaps it’s no wonder that a paparazzi picked Flagg’s brain regarding Affleck’s real estate situation with JLo—and without her.

According to TMZ, Affleck and Lopez tried to quietly sell their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion off-market before publicly listing it for $68 million in July 2024. The couple paid $60 million for the property in May 2023, per the outlet.

In July, TMZ asked Flagg what he thought about the situation, and he gave his professional opinion. “I mean it was off the market for a while. They were trying to do it quietly obviously, so it was more discreet,” Flagg said. “Clearly you know nothing happened so they’re definitely going to take a loss now, of course.”

Flagg noted that “nobody likes to lose money,” but added there’s “got to be a reason” why the couple would be willing to take a loss on a house they owned for just a year.

“I call three Ds: Death, divorce, or disparity,” Flagg said. “They’re not dead, so we know that. So we got divorce is another option. And then I don’t think there’s any financial hardship. So, I mean, I would assume that they’re getting a divorce.”

Flagg was also asked if he thought renting was the smartest thing Affleck could do given how much was spent on the Beverly Hills mansion in 2023. “Yeah, probably, because he maybe hasn’t found the… doesn’t know what he’s doing,” Flagg reasoned. “Maybe they’ll get back together. I mean, why buy a house you know if you don’t know what you’re doing?”

But Flagg then added, “Actually, I heard that they were quietly in escrow on something in Brentwood. So maybe he’s not renting.”

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Have Seemingly Been Living Separately for Months

Lopez and Affleck wed in July 2022, two decades after they first dated, and broke up, in the early 2000s. But their renewed romance was apparently short-lived. Affleck and Lopez have reportedly been living apart for several months. In May 2024, a source told In Touch, “Ben has already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for.”

Amid the split rumors, Lopez has spent time in Europe and New York without her husband, according to Page Six. The actress and singer also celebrated her 55th birthday in the Hamptons without Affleck, per People magazine.

According to Realtor.com. Lopez owns several other properties outside of Beverly Hills. The “Jenny From the Block” singer owns a $32.5 million property on Star Island near Miami Beach. She also owns a $10 million home in Water Mill, New York.

Should Affleck want to leave California, he owns an 87-acre property in Riceboro, Georgia. The actor married Lopez in a lavish ceremony at his estate in 2022, as seen in photos posted by Page Six.

