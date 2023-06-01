Bethenny Frankel Calls Out Andy Cohen

Bethenny Frankel called out Andy Cohen on May 30 and warned the Bravo head not to “poke the bear” after she said Cohen commented on her reaction to the plans for “RHONY Legacy,” first as a spinoff show and now as a “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season.

Frankel made the comments in the May 30 episode of her podcast, “ReWives,” which is titled “Don’t Poke the Bear.” She brought up the “boring announcement” that Bravo made concerning the RHONY reboot paired with the “Legacy” show and said it was strange that they announced both at the same time.

“I guess Andy wrote in his book that I did a TikTok about ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ and ‘Legacy’ and that it was sort of boring, which I did think it was boring,” she began. “And they ended up canceling the ‘Legacy’ cast so it must be somewhat boring cause it wasn’t exciting enough for them to air it and it was just a bizarre 2-for-1 announcement, which is weird and it’s marketing 101, you don’t announce two things at the same time.”

“Andy, of course on his platform, decides to write about me and talk about me on his show and ask people polarizing questions that are provocative,” she continued, “But I can’t say something on a TikTok. No, I’m out of the Housewives, Andy… I’m not part of the Housewives cult anymore… Don’t f****** poke a bear,” she told Cohen.

Andy Cohen Said He Didn’t Feel Like It Made Sense for Bethenny Frankel to Appear on the ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Spinoff

Before the original “RHONY: Legacy” spinoff was scrapped, Cohen spoke about the casting for the show and why he felt it didn’t make sense for Frankel to be included in the cast.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host said Frankel is no longer “friends with any of the women anymore,” he told Us Weekly in November 2022.

Cohen said what he liked about the main stars of RHONY throughout the years was that the women were truly friends even off the show. “They are really in touch,” he shared. “They overlap in each other’s lives.” However, Cohen explained that Frankel lives in Connecticut and isn’t involved with the group anymore.

“So, I’m not sure given how she feels about the show at this point, that it even makes any sense [for her to return],” he concluded.

Bethenny Frankel Said Andy Cohen Apologized to Her for His Jabs on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ in December 2022

It’s not the first time Cohen and Frankel have traded barbs publicly despite the two being friends. In December 2022, Frankel appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” alongside Jeff Lewis and she shared afterward in an Instagram Story that Cohen and Lewis both apologized to her for calling her “hypocritical” and “defensive,” Page Six reported.

The three reality personalities bickered during the episode, with Cohen telling Frankel, “I thought it was kind of hypocritical of you to [launch the podcast ‘ReWives’] because you have been trashing the ‘Housewives’ publicly for the last three years.” Frankel said she has “reflections” about her long time on RHONY and also told Cohen that he made the comments publicly instead of privately to her.

However, Frankel shared in her Story after WWHL that she accepted Cohen and Lewis’ apologies.

