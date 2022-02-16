Bethenny Frankel Weighs in on Kanye West Divorce Drama

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel addressed Kanye West’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. The television personality gave the rapper some advice on his high-profile split following her own very lengthy and publicized divorce and custody battle.

Kardashian officially filed for divorce in February 2021 and since then, West has spoken out at various times about their divorce, his desire to reconnect with his estranged wife, and lashed out over their custody agreements, as laid out in a timeline by Us Weekly. On February 15, Frankel posted a clip of the latest episode of her podcast, “Just B with Bethenny Frankel,” on social media.

The Skinnygirl founder accompanied the Instagram clip with a lengthy caption with some takeaways from the podcast. “You cannot play to the court of public opinion and avoid the court of law,” she wrote. “Custody & Divorce is a process (albeit a sometimes long and arduous one)….you cannot beat the system.”

Frankel Wrote That Judges Do Not Like Sideshows & Said ‘Someone Has to Get Through to Him’

Frankel’s caption added that West could not use public relations to avoid the process and “judges do not like side shows & games.” She added, “Like a terrible storm or a personal loss, you simply must face challenges head on no matter how emotionally challenging that may be.”

She said the stakes are “as high as possible” because children are involved and it’s very important that West doesn’t play any games. “He is clearly going through something emotional that supersedes reason and logic, but someone has to get through to him,” she wrote. “It’s a serious matter from an emotional and custody standpoint.”

The RHONY Star Urged West to ‘Stay the Course’ & ‘Trust the Process’

Frankel also shared several clips from the podcast in her Instagram Stories, in which she went into further detail about her advice to West. She explained that it can be easy to be tempted to get a judgment from the “court of public opinion” and get involved in the sideshow, but told the rapper, “Avoid the sideshow. There’s just no upside to it.” She explained:

You have to be a snail in a marathon when you’re going through a divorce. You have to go one step at a time, one foot in front of the other. I think Kanye… seems like he has a good heart and loves his kids and he’s emotional and he’s feeling helpless because when you’re in a divorce in the divorce process you feel helpless.

She also said that for individuals who are used to getting their way, the process can be even more difficult, and West and Kardashian are likely both used to that. The TV personality continued, “It’s not that easy to understand [for him]. Wait a second, I want to see my kids every day of the week, or I want to see them on a Tuesday. If it’s not your day, it’s not your day. If it’s not your custody time, it’s not your custody time… you just have to stick to what it is.”

Frankel also said, “my advice to Kanye would be you have to stay the course.” She told the Donda rapper to take it step by step and accept any wins and losses because that’s how the divorce process is. “Love your kids. Trust the process,” she concluded. “Be proactive, be organized, but you cannot go rogue and take matters into your own hands.”

