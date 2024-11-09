‘Real Housewives’ OG Steps Out With New Man 8 Months After Ending Engagement

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel has moved on. The reality television star turned entrepreneur attended the “Yellowstone” premiere in New York City on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

According to Page Six, Frankel walked the red carpet solo, but was joined by new boyfriend, Tom Villante, once inside. The two posed for photos together at the Museum of Modern Art, seemingly making their official debut as a couple.

This is the first relationship that Frankel has taken public since her split from Paul Bernon in March 2024. Frankel and Bernon met on a dating app in 2018 and got engaged in March 2021.

Bethenny Frankel & Tom Villante Held Hands in California in September

Frankel and Villante’s first unofficial public outing was in California in September. Page Six posted photos of the two holding hands while on a date in Santa Monica.

Villante, who hails from California, graduated from Princeton with a bachelor’s degree in economics. Heis the Chairman, CEO & Co-Founder of a company called YapStone, according to LinkedIn.

“Yapstone is the leading payment processing platform for the vacation rental industry. Their solution provides property owners, booking platforms, and hosts with an integrated way of accepting payments,” a company description on LinkedIn reads.

Bethenny Frankel Has Posted About Dating Again

Following her split from Bernon, Frankel opened up on social media about starting to date again.

“Some people I meet ahead of time ask a ton of questions,” Frankel said in a TikTok video that she posted in July. “Seems strange, but it’s actually smart because it means someone wants to know if you’re compatible,” she added.

Frankel admitted to doing a full search on men and compares herself to the “FBI” in another TikTok.

“I really want to ask them for, like a W-2,” she continued.

