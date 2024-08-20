Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Spotted With Man 3 Months After Ending Engagement

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel was spotted with German artist Niclas Castello, but it turns out, the two are just friends.

According to Page Six, Frankel and Castello were in St. Tropez at the same time, and were seen frolicking in the ocean together. However, they aren’t dating; Castello is actually said to be dating Anna Rothschild.

She confirmed the romance to Page Six, saying, “We’re having fun. I find him extremely interesting and talented.”

Frankel, meanwhile, is believed to be single after ending her engagement to Paul Bernon in May 2024. She hasn’t gone public with anyone since she and Bernon broke up.

Bethenny Frankel Is Starting to Date Again

According to her various social media posts, Frankel has shared that she is, in fact, dating again.

“Some people I meet ahead of time ask a ton of questions,” Frankel said in a TikTok video that she posted in July. “Seems strange, but it’s actually smart because it means someone wants to know if you’re compatible,” she added.

She went on to explain how dating changes as a person gets older and how compatibility is more important than someone “checking all the boxes.”

Frankel admitted to doing a full search on the men she considers dating and compares herself to the “FBI” in a subsequent TikTok.

“I really want to ask them for, like a W-2,” she continued. Other things the former RHONY star would like include a look at a person’s will and a video testament from their kids.

Bethenny Frankel Said She Wasn’t ‘Happy’ in Her Relationship With Paul Bernon

Frankel didn’t share the news of her split publicly when it first happened. However, she has talked about it on her “Just B” podcast.

“I went through a breakup. It was something that I kept to myself. It was something that I mourned on my own, and I did therapy, and I did the work and I just didn’t feel like it needed to be shared,” she explained on the July 7 episode.

Frankel and Bernon met on a dating app in 2018, according to People magazine. They broke up in October 2020 for a short period of time before reconciling three months later. They got engaged in February 2021.

Before making it down the aisle, however, Frankel realized that Bernon wasn’t her forever person and she initiated their split.

“I wasn’t happy. Something needed to change. The relationship had its challenges, and nobody dumped anybody. But I went through it. I was scared because of my past and my abandonment issues,” she said on the her podcast.

“I get very scared when there’s any sort of change in someone you depend on and someone that you love, but I knew that it was ultimately the right thing. And I really made peace with it, and I was happy. I was thriving, and I was surviving,” she added.

And while she may be putting herself back out there, Frankel says that she’s also focusing on her own wellbeing.

“I am in therapy, I am working on myself, I am confident, I am single, I am independent, I am happy, and I will survive this,” she said.

