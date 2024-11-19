Former RHONY Star Slams ‘Piece of Trash’ Reboot In Now Deleted Post

Bethenny Frankel thinks Bravo blew it with “The Real Housewives of New York City” reboot.

In a now deleted TikTok, which was reposted by fans on X, the OG cast member went on a rant about the state of the reality show she first starred in in 2008.

While admitting she has never watched the reboot, which debuted in season 14, Frankel, 54, slammed the new incarnation of the Bravo reality show. “You got like 200,000 viewers watching this piece of trash,” she said of the revamped reality show.

The Skinnygirl founder suggested that Bravo should rehire some of the veteran cast members to revive the series. “Go get the old girls and dust them off and mix them in. Humble pie is coming in hot,” she said.

In 2022, Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen told Variety producers were “at a crossroads for RHONY. “We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans,” he said at the time.

Bravo ultimately launched a complete reboot of RHONY with a predominantly younger cast that included Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Jenna Lyons. A “legacy” series featuring the original stars was announced but never came to fruition.

Bethenny Frankel Wants Justice for the Former RHONY Cast

Frankel was relentless in her review of the “unwatchable” RHONY, which is in its second season with the new cast. In her TikTok spiel, she demanded “justice” for former stars Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer.

“They were ride or die,” Frankel said of the longtime RHONY stars. “That show was on their back and all of a sudden, they all got replaced [with] shiny new toys. They were all sitting on the shelf like ‘Toy Story,’ hoping someone was gonna come play with them.”

“[The original cast] have always been like the stepchildren,” Frankel added. “They’ve always been discarded. I know the money they’ve gotten paid, I know the demotions, the budgets, the premiere budgets.”

Frankel said she’s sure the new women are “lovely,” but claimed that as the previous stars got older, they “just got dropped off at the side of the road.”

“I didn’t understand the announcement of the legacy [show] and the new [reboot] with new, glossy, shiny produced women in New York that have nothing to do with each other and look what happened,” Frankel added.

In a post that she added to TikTok, Frankel wrote, “Justice for Ramona, Luann, Sonja & Dorinda who they left for dead in a failed attempt to upgrade to first class…”

Bethenny Frankel Thought the RHONY Reboot Idea Was ‘Boring’

Frankel was never on board with the RHONY reboot. In 2022, she posted a TikTok video with the caption, “My thoughts on the #RHONY reboot.” As she held a Barbie book in hand, she mouthed an audio clip that said, “It’s a long story, and it’s very [expletive] boring.”

According to Reality Tea, Frankel questioned why Bravo didn’t just create a new show. “It’s definitely very different, it’s an entirely different show,” she told The Messenger in 2023. “It’s obviously different because it’s different people on it … it could have a different name.”

She also felt that new women came in looking to get famous. “The women are very, very seasoned coming in, very prepared,” the mom of one said. “They seem like they’ve gone to Fame University, you know what I mean? They’re ready for fame. And we were all a bunch of morons that were a mess. So, they seem very groomed and polished … and they’re all very similar. I felt that they were similar to one another.”

Frankel admitted she “probably” wouldn’t watch the RHONY reboot.