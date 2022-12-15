Bethenny Frankel Receives Harsh Feedback Over Business Advice

Bethenny Frankel is appearing in the second season of CNBC’s “Money Court” alongside entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary but her take on one business dispute rubbed some Bravo fans the wrong way.

On “Money Court,” Frankel and O’Leary are faced with “a wide range of financial disputes that every small and expanding business faces” and the two entrepreneurs debate and reach decisions on these disputes. One recent clip shared on the show’s YouTube page saw them debate working from the office or remotely and Frankel showed her dislike for the latter option.

“If someone wants to work remote why should the company be paying for all that?” Frankel asked, but O’Leary pointed out that it can often be cheaper for businesses than paying the rent for an office space. Frankel then said, “I’m going to agree with you that most people want to be home and the reasons annoy me and that whole thing pisses me off.”

Fans Criticized Bethenny Frankel for Being ‘Out of Touch’ & ‘Judgmental’ With Her Comments

Frankel was slammed by several people on Reddit after the “Money Court” clip was shared on the platform. “Figures Bethany would be that kind of boss,” someone said. “I don’t think she understands WFH has proven to be more effective in most sectors,” someone else added.

A few people called out Frankel and said she began working on Skinnygirl in her apartment. Someone else blasted her as “out of touch” while one person wrote, “she’s so detached from reality.”

Frankel was also criticized for being “judgmental” by someone who wondered why she had the opinion that people who work from home are lazy or less productive. “Bethenny has become such an arrogant, entitled, elitist a******,” one wrote. Someone said, “She’s tone deaf and arrogant.”

Bethenny Frankel Joined Kevin O’Leary for the Show’s 2nd Season & Said She ‘Loved’ Working With Him on the Project

Frankel joined O’Leary for the second season of CNBC’s “Money Court,” which premiered November 30 and will consist of seven episodes. The show explores various businesses that are going through disagreements over strategies, vision and more, with Frankel and O’Leary presiding over both sides of the debate. The two entrepreneurs then decide on a solution for the business which both participants will follow to get the business on the right path once more.

When announcing the show on her social media, Frankel said she “loved” working on the project and felt that she and O’Leary worked really well together. “We worked together so constructively and intensely because what was at stake was real people’s businesses,” she said and encouraged her followers to tune in to the season.

In addition to appearing on “Money Court,” the Skinnygirl founder also recently launched a new Housewives-themed podcast titled “ReWives,” in which she goes on deep dives into key episodes of the hit Real Housewives franchise with special guests.

