WATCH: Bob Saget’s Final Appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Comedian Bob Saget passed away on January 9, 2021, per TMZ. According to the publication, the “Full House” star died while staying “at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando” amid his comedy tour.

Before his passing, the 65-year-old had made several appearances on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” hosted by Bravo producer Andy Cohen. The actor’s final interview on the show can be watched below.

Bob Saget Appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ in 2017





Saget and singer John Mayer were guests on a November 2017 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” During the the episode, Cohen inquired whether the comedian, who was known for his raunchy humor, was “scared of crossing the line more than ever these days.” Saget then seemed to reference the Me Too movement and noted that he believed “a few people – just a few – are being accused unrightfully.” He clarified that he believed perpetrators should be held accountable.

“If there’s anything positive to come from it, it’s necessary because it puts people who might not have conscience on patrol. It puts people in power that are doing, ‘Oh, I don’t want to get kicked out of the business, so I’m not going to abuse anybody. I’m not going to do any of this,’” explained Saget.

He went on to say that condemning abusers in the entertainment industry could be a valuable learning experience.

“I think we can learn from this and we can come out of this and treat women properly, treat if it’s reversed – people just need to stop doing this. No flags have be raised before and people are called on it and so I’m very concerned about the world but I think we need to stop everything that’s happening, especially from the very top,” asserted the “Fuller House” star.

During the episode, a caller asked the comedian about his “worst heckling experience.” He replied that he had “a lot of them because [he] did 10 years of stand-up before [he] was able to even do stand-up.” He then shared a specific incidence.

“It was in San Francisco. I was playing in a club and a gentleman got up on stage and grabbed me in a headlock. And he was like seven feet tall, and to get out of it, I took the mic stand, and I poked him in the butt with it, and he ran away,” recalled the actor.

He then joked that he “stayed in touch” with the violent heckler.

John Mayer & Bob Saget Were Close Friends

Mayer was friends with Saget before his passing. The singer appeared on the comedian’s podcast, “Bob Saget’s Here For You,” in May 2020. The “Full House” star complimented the guitarist and noted that he “was fortunate to be in the studio with [him] when [he] was working on ‘Paradise Valley,’” which was released in 2013.

Page Six reported that after the news of Saget’s passing, Mayer shared kind words regarding the late comedian on Instagram.

“I love you, Bob. I will never forget you. I will visit you often in my memories, and I hope I get to see you in my dreams. I will tell my kids about you. I’m taking you with me forever. I love you, Bob,” read the caption of the post, uploaded on January 10.

