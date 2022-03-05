Below Deck’s Bobby Giancola Sparks Dating Rumors With Bravo Star

Several “Below Deck” stars went out on March 3, namely Kate Chastain, Malia White, Bobby Giancola and Katie Flood, but a picture Giancola posted of Flood afterward sparked speculation that the two are dating. The “Below Deck Mediterranean” star got fans talking when he posted a photo of Flood holding his dog Ruby, which he captioned, “One of them is a Ruby the other is a gem,” with a gem and a heart emoji.

He then used the hashtags, “#momlife #milf #doggystlye #stepmom.” While it’s possible they’re just close friends hanging out during their night out with other “Below Deck” stars, Giancola and Flood also went one step further in the comments hinting at a relationship.

“Below Deck” season 9 star Heather Chase wrote, “That caption!!!!!!” and Flood replied with a tongue-out emoji. Flood also commented about the dog, “My girl” with a heart emoji. One fan wrote, “Omg this is the cutest thing ever. Never saw this coming but so awesome. So happy for you guys. I’m the biggest Below Deck fan ever. I’m thrilled. Love you both.”

Giancola replied, “thank you so much, we are so happy too love my girls,” with a red heart emoji. In response to another comment, he wrote, “happy lil family found my true loves,” with another heart emoji. Flood also liked several fan comments about them being a couple and looking great together.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Reacted to the Photo & Speculated That the 2 Are Now Officially Dating

Fans reacted to the photo Giancola posted, with some expressing shock that the two appear to be dating while others simply jumped straight into congratulating the apparent new couple. “Omg stop what a hot couple. Love this,” one person wrote while another just put a series of shocked emojis and added, “yay!!! Lol congratulations!!” Flood liked both of those comments.

“Best news that I have heard in a long damn time!!!!!!!” one netizen wrote. Another shared, “You two are both too cool for school!!! I’m elated for you both!!!!!!!!” One comment stated, “Are you 2 together?!? If so, YES!!!” One “Below Deck” fan asked, “are y’all together!?!?” Flood liked both of those people’s comments. “I didn’t know you 3 were a family!!! Love it!” one person gushed. “I AM SCREECHING THEY MAKE SUCH A CUTE COUPLE,” another said.

Giancola Worked as a Deckhand on the First 2 Seasons of ‘Below Deck Med’ While Flood Was a Recent Chief Stew

Giancola appeared on “Below Deck Mediterranean” as a deckhand for its first two seasons and while he stepped away from the show afterward, he’s been a regular star of the Bravo spinoff “Galley Talk” to give his take on other episodes in the series. He also now works as a yacht broker. Flood, on the other hand, appeared on the sixth season of “Below Deck Med” as the chief stew.

Giancola recently joined Flood, Jessica More and several others on vacation in Tulum, Mexico, where he shared a photo of himself with the two women on his Instagram Stories, Monsters and Critics reported. He also posted a photo with the group on a night out back in January.

READ NEXT: Below Deck Star Wants the Show Canceled