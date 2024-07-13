‘Real Housewives’ Alum Reacts to Rumors She ‘Hooked up’ With Jax Taylor

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville is denying rumors she and “The Valley” star Jax Taylor had a romantic encounter.

Page Six reported that Glanville took to X to address the claims made by a Bravo fan.

“I have NEVER hooked up with Jax Taylor!!!!! EVER,” read Glanville’s X post, uploaded on July 12.

According to Page Six, a Reddit user alleged Taylor stated that he had a sexual encounter with Glanville during a conversation with him and “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz. In the Reddit post, uploaded on July 9, the “Vanderpump Rules” fan wrote that Taylor stated that he “hooked up with both brandi & ramona [Singer].”

As fans of “Vanderpump Rules” are aware, Glanville’s ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and Taylor’s former “Vanderpump Rules” castmate Scheana Shay were in a relationship for several months while he was still married to the RHOBH alum.

Jax Taylor & His Estranged Wife Brittany Cartwright Are Currently Separated

Taylor’s estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, revealed they separated in February 2024.

Cartwright opened up about her separation in a June 2024 interview with E! News. She stated that she and Taylor have agreed to date other people amid their split.

“We’ve said, going into this, that we can test the waters with other people if we wanted to,” said Cartwright. “I know it seems weird. It might be a little crazy for a lot of people. But, like, that’s what we wanted to do.”

She then seemed to reference that Taylor was spotted spending time with model Paige Woolen. Taylor denied that he was dating Woolen in the May 31 episode of his and Cartwright’s podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany.”

“It’s obviously hurtful to see things and have to go through this stuff so publicly,” said Cartwright during her E! News interview.

She also stated she felt separating was necessary due to Taylor’s behavior.

“I feel like I was pushed to this decision. I would never want to do all this. And have all this going on in my life if it wasn’t absolutely necessary,” said the mother of one.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Shared They Have a Complicated Relationship

Taylor and Cartwright spoke about their relationship during the June 20 episode of their podcast. The estranged couple confirmed that they spent Father’s Day weekend together with their 3-year-old son, Cruz, in Huntington Beach, California. Cartwright quipped that some fans may not understand her and Taylor’s behavior as they navigate their separation.

“People don’t understand us. It’s fine. I don’t think we understand us,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright also stated that her estranged husband has a jealous streak when she has nights out without him.

“Like I said, we’re in a very weird thing,” said Cartwright.

The Kentucky native also stated that Taylor expressed concern that she was going to have a romantic encounter with her celebrity crush, Tom Hardy, while she was attending the Los Angeles premiere of his movie, “The Bikeriders” in June 2024. Hardy was not in attendance at the film premiere.

“You kept texting me last night saying stuff like, ‘What are you doing? Who are you with?’ ‘Cause you thought actually that I was going to find some magical way to be able to hook up with Tom Hardy at the premiere party. I was like, ‘What?’” recalled Cartwright.

The second season of “The Valley” does not yet have a release date.