Real Housewife Says She Blew Off Southern Charmer Twice at Bravocon

Brandi Glanville made it very clear that she wasn’t a fan of “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy recently as she slammed the Bravo star on her podcast.

On the December 2 episode of her podcast “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was joined by Austen Kroll and the two began speaking about his past relationships. Kroll told Glanville that he was happy to be in a good place with Olivia Flowers now and they were able to be friends, unlike with Madison LeCroy.

Glanville said she felt as though the chemistry between Kroll and LeCroy was much stronger than with Olivia Flowers or Ciara Miller, other women Kroll’s been linked with in his past few reality TV seasons. “I feel like… she was a little crazy and you were attracted to that crazy, you liked it, cause guys like crazy,” Glanville said, to which Kroll agreed. “I can’t explain it but I feel like you guys had the strongest connection out of like Olivia and Ciara,” Glanville added.

Kroll acknowledged that there were “real, strong feelings” between the two but that they were “like a time bomb.” He said many people, including LeCroy’s friends, had told him to get out of that relationship but he said, “nobody can tell you to run… the only person that can tell you is you. I couldn’t get over it until I got over it.”

That said, he admitted that looking back, he “really let that one dig her claws into me,” which he said wasn’t very characteristic of him. Glanville then shared that she really doesn’t like LeCroy and ignored her at BravoCon 2022.

Brandi Glanville Said She Doesn’t ‘F*** With’ Madison LeCroy & Austen Kroll ‘Dodged a Bullet’

While Glanville said she thought Kroll had the strongest connection with LeCroy, she told her fellow Bravolebrity that she doesn’t like the hairstylist, telling him, “I don’t f*** with that b****.” The former RHOBH star revealed that LeCroy approached her twice at BravoCon and she ignored her.

“I don’t f*** with her because I don’t f*** with people that cheat, and she knew that [Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez] were together,” Glanville said. “She tried to come up to me twice and I just turned and walked away. Cause I just think it’s tacky and I just don’t like people like that.”

Glanville, whose marriage to Eddie Cibrian ended after he had an affair with LeAnn Rimes as well as “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay, told Kroll on her podcast, “If you wanna get out of something, get out of something, but knowing someone’s with someone and you’re still pursuing them, it’s disgusting.” She told him that she feels as though he “dodged a bullet” in terms of LeCroy.

Madison LeCroy Was Accused by Co-Stars of Having an Affair With Alex Rodriguez But She Said They Were Never Physical

LeCroy, who recently married Brett Randle, was accused by Craig Conover of having an affair with a married baseball player at the season 7 reunion of “Southern Charm.” However, while the hairstylist admitted to speaking on Instagram to a former MLB player, she said she never “flew to Miami” to hook up with him.

After the bombshell revelation aired at the show’s reunion, fans noticed that Rodriguez had been liking some of LeCroy’s photos and speculated that he was the baseball star in question.

LeCroy then told Page Six in an interview that she had “spoken on the phone” with Rodriguez but denied ever being “physical” with him. “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she shared. A month later, Rodriguez and Lopez announced their split.

