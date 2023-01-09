Four Bravo Stars Come Together for New Reality Show

Some of the biggest stars in reality TV have gathered to appear in “Traitors,” a new Peacock series debuting on January 12. “Shahs of Sunset” star Reza Farahan, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville “Winter House” star Kyle Cook and”Below Deck” personality Kate Chastain are four of the 20 contestants vying for the ultimate prize: $250,000 in cash.

“Deep in the Scottish Islands, there’s a castle where the faithful reside. Their goal, win a quarter of a million dollars. But hidden amongst them are three traitors,” host Alan Cumming teases in the trailer. “You will need the strength of a lion and the stealth of a fox.”

“In this game, the person sitting next to you may smile and smile and be a villain,” he adds. “There are traitors amongst you.”

The show promises for there to be “backstabbing” and “diabolical murders.” The “murders” appear to be metaphorical ones, with contestants lying down in coffins.

Glanville is one of the stars who make an appearance in the trailer. “You’re gonna confront her when you’re saying her name all day,” she says.

And she’s not afraid to call anyone would. “I think you’re a traitor,” she says multiple times, pointing her figure at various people in the room.

Cummings gives a nod to the drama on “RHOBH” and the end of the trailer, joking: “And you thought the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ was bad.”

Chastain & Farah Enjoyed Their Stay in Scotland

After “Shahs of Sunset” got canceled in April 2022 after nine seasons, Farahan was thrilled to return to reality TV.

“This experience was very therapeutic. Coming off the tail end of ‘Shahs’ getting canceled I was like a zombie that needed consoling, so having time to sequester in a castle with murderers running around was just what the doctor ordered,” he told E! News in a video interview.

Chastain said her experience was “quite intense.”

“I felt like I was on a movie set,” she said to E! News. “It was just so surreal.”

Chastain admitted there was an alliance between herself, Farahan, Cook and Glanville. “I feel bad. I think at first we were a little too cliquey,” Chastain confessed to E! News.

Glanville Is Showing a Different Side of Herself

Glanville had to change her approach to appear on “Traitors.”

“Honestly, I had to showcase a different side of myself,” she told Screen Rant on January 9. “If I was exactly the way I was on ‘RHOBH,’ they would have needed to give me a lot of wine, and they did not do that for the show at all. You just can’t go in balls to the wall.”

Glanville admitted that the competition was taxing for her mentally and physically.

“I think that the combination of having to manipulate and lie and figure out who you could trust and not trust plus the physical part of our challenges that we had, our missions were incredibly physical, and not that they weren’t fun, but it was very intense,” she told Screen Rant. “I would go back to the castle and just want to take a bath for like three hours, and it’s not something you can do.”