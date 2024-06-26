Bravo Fans Question New Photo of Lisa Vanderpump’s Staff

“Vanderpump Rules” fans think they may have just been given a major spoiler about the 12th season of the Bravo reality show.

In June 2024, a post on the SUR Restaurant and Lounge Instagram page featured a look at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant staff. And while OG SURvers such as Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney were nowhere to be found, this new young and attractive staff looked like they’d fit the part of a new cast on “Vanderpump Rules.”

Vanderpump was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for nine seasons. She has helmed the spinoff “Vanderpump Rules,” set at her restaurant SUR, since 2013.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the Professional Photo of the SUR Staff

In the photo posted to the official SUR page, nine staffers posed wearing SUR uniforms and/or matching dark navy clothing. The staff members posed in the entryway to the West Hollywood restaurant and lounge in front of a SUR sign.

The caption to the post read, “Coming together is the beginning Keeping together is progress Working together is success” SURvers ❤️ #surrestaurant #SURvers #westHollywood.”

Bravo TV and the production company Evolution Media were both tagged in the post.

Straight away, fans reacted to the photo, with many assuming, or at least hoping, that the pic was a first look at a new cast for “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Ohh this is looking very VPR 2.0,” came one comment.

“New cast?” another asked.

“I need Andy and a camera!” another fan chimed in.

“These SURvers look promising. Get a camera on them!!!” another wrote.

Some of the SUR staffers themselves teased that something could be up.

“New cast who dis? 🤍🍸”, came a caption from SUR employee with the handle @Vodka Cranchelli.

And the SUR Instagram story posted the teaser, “Word on the street is that this may be the new cast of VPR.”

There Has Been Talk of a VPR Cast Shakeup Amid a Filming Hiatus

“Vanderpump Rules” has featured much of the same cast since its debut in 2013. When the show first started, all of the main cast members worked as wait staff and bartenders at SUR as they tried to make it as actors and models.

The OGs have since outgrown that role and many have moved on to their own business ventures. Tom Sandoval’s headline-making cheating scandal also caused a bit of a cast divide, with his ex, Ariana Madix, refusing to film with him.

In April 2024, Deadline reported that filming for season 12 of “Vanderpump Rules” would be delayed. While the filming break had some longtime fans concerned for the future of the show, Vanderpump told E! News that the show was not canceled.

“‘Vanderpump Rules’ is on hiatus just for a little bit,” she said in May. “Let it breathe. I think we were going around in circles for a little bit.”

The restaurateur also spoke out during a May 29, 2024 interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. After host Alex Cooper suggested that it may be time to bring on a “whole new cast” of SUR employees looking to make it in the entertainment industry, Vanderpump gave an interesting response.

“You know what? From your mouth to God’s ears, that might be a thought,” she told Cooper of her casting suggestion. “I can’t say, but it’s not necessarily your pitch. Somebody might’ve gotten there before you,” Vanderpump added.

