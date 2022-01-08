Bravo Star Defends Randall Emmett & Slams Lala Kent

Lala Kent was slammed by a fellow Bravo star.

The “Vanderpump Rules” alum, who is going through a messy breakup from her former fiancé, Randall Emmett, was called out by “Shahs of Sunset” star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi for a video interview she gave with Page Six.

In the interview, Kent talked about the “red flags” she ignored during her five-year relationship with the film producer. But her story didn’t sit well with the “Shahs” star.

“If someone (Randall) is being their authentic self and it’s all being referred to as ‘red flags,’ why does the person (Lala) wait until they’ve experienced many of these ‘red flags’ before they walk away?”GG wrote on Instagram in response to Kent’s interview. “Just saying… Walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first ‘red flag’ because all of this press/media s*** ain’t cute when it’s about the father of your child.”

GG’s comments about Kent came hours before she appeared in a cameo on “Vanderpump Rules” at a launch party for Kent’s Give Them Lala Beauty brand. While the two women seemed chummy in the scene they shot together months ago, GG is clearly Team Randall post-split.

GG revealed that Kent has unfollowed her on Instagram, but the “Shahs of Sunset” star is one of just a few verified friends that Emmett allows to post comments on his social media posts.

Fans Reacted to GG’s Comments About Lala Kent

Fans reacted to GG’s comments about Kent and many agreed that the “Vanderpump Rules” star is not handling her split appropriately, especially since she shares an infant daughter, Ocean, with Emmett.

Emmett has been accused of cheating on Kent – possibly when she was pregnant with Ocean—but some commenters pointed to the fact that he was still married to his first wife, Ambyr Childers, when he first hooked up with the “Vanderpump Rules” star more than five years ago.

“I mean, the first red flag was a married man buying a chick a Range Rover after a bj, right?” one Redditor wrote, referencing Kent’s past claim that Emmett bought her an expensive vehicle after the first time she spent the night with him.

“Yeah she used to brag about that s***,” another wrote. “And think she was cute. Now she got it right back. She thought he was a cash cow. Don’t feel bad for her in the least.”

“I agree 100%. The fact that Lala has been going on this media rampage trying to get people to feel bad that she lost a man the same way she originally got him in the first place is laughable,” another commenter wrote.

“Exactly. Also, She shouldn’t pretend that she didn’t ignore these red flags for some money and nice things,” another agreed.

“Lala’s just pissed because she found out she wasn’t as special as she thought she was,” another added. “She really thought that she was way too special to be cheated on even though Rand has cheated multiple times in his marriage. Everyone could see this coming except Lala. She needs to just focus on Ocean and quit s*** talking Rand. Love your child more than you hate your ex.

In another thread, titled “Lala’s Smear campaign,” a Redditor wrote, “I find it incredibly funny that 3 months ago she wasn’t singing this tune about how awful Emmett is as a partner. She sure as hell didn’t feel so emotionally abused when he was doing the same thing to his ex-wife and also participated in publicly humiliating her as well.”

“I’d have more respect for her if she was like, “welp, Karma’s a b**** I guess,’” another agreed. “She’s putting out press like we’re all idiots and didn’t see how her relationship with that fool began.”

Lala Kent Has Been Trash Talking the Father of Her Child on Her Podcast

In the months since her split from Emmett, Kent has talked about him on her “Give Them Lala” podcast and in media interviews– and the “red flags” reference has come up a lot.

Kent recently told People that there was “a laundry list” of red flags with Emmett.

“A dude not letting you look at his phone, someone who is never really home — all of these things that I just think about; he so was not present in any moment, whether it was with me or his children,” she said. “The phone was a major, major addiction. I always wonder what could he constantly be doing on that phone? And now I see it all. I should have opened my eyes and said, ‘This is not normal behavior.’ This is called a red flag. Him being gone so much, this is a red flag.”

