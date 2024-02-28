Brielle Biermann Explains Why Her Family Wasn’t Present at Her Engagement

Former “Don’t Be Tardy” star Brielle Biermann is revealing why her family was not present for her February 2024 engagement to minor league baseball player Billy Seidl. In a February 28 Instagram Story, the 27-year-old replied to a commenter who inquired about her family’s absence during her proposal in Scottsdale, Arizona. According to Biermann, she told her now-fiance that she wanted the moment to be private.

“I told him whenever the time came I wanted it to be just us & [my friend Ty French]. I wanted to enjoy the moment & my new fiance just us!!” wrote Biermann.

The former Bravo personality, who began appearing on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” alongside her mother Kim Zolciak-Biermann in 2008, also shared that she is “really shy & [does not] like attention.” In addition, she stated that she believed the proposal “was perfect.”

Brielle Biermann Shared Information About Her Relationship on Her Social Media Account

Biermann revealed she was engaged in a February 26 Instagram upload. On February 28, she answered fans’ questions about her relationship in a series of Instagram videos. She shared that she and Seidl “met in the Bahamas like over a year ago.”

The 27-year-old also revealed why she decided to keep her relationship with Seidl private. She referenced that her mother and her adoptive father, Kroy Biermann, have been going through a public split. She explained that the publicity surrounding her parents’ breakup has caused her to receive criticism.

“Given everything that’s going on right now, I just decided that I wanted to be a little bit more private with the things that are really important to me. I get criticized on every single thing I do. 24/7. And I didn’t want any criticism on this. I didn’t want anyone to affect what we had going on. I didn’t want anyone’s opinions,” said Biermann.

The 27-year-old also shared that she wanted to protect Seidl from facing public scrutiny.

“Billy is such a sweet person that I didn’t want people sending him nasty DMs. Like they have been now,” said Biermann. “It was just really important to me to just enjoy Billy and I’s company alone. Get to know each other without involving the world. And I’m so happy we did.”

Brielle Biermann Stated That Fans Would Have a Better Understanding of Her Parents’ Relationship if Bravo Cameras Were Rolling

Biermann discussed the public’s interest in her parents’ separation on a September 2023 episode of French’s podcast, “TyRANTS.” She stated that she believed Bravo cameras should be capturing what has been occurring in their home as they navigate their breakup. The 27-year-old explained that she thinks fans would have a better understanding of the situation if they could witness it.

“Everyday, I’m like holy [expletive]. This is the time to be recording. Because I think that America, or the viewership of the world who’s tuned into the Kim Biermann and Kroy Biermann show right now, would probably have a different outlook on the situation,” said Biermann.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Celebrated Her Daughter’s Engagement on Instagram

Zolciak-Biermann shared she was happy for her eldest child in light of her engagement in a February 27 Instagram post. The post featured pictures that showed the 27-year-old immediately FaceTiming her mother after Seidl proposed.

“I’m so happy for @briellebiermann @bseidl21 nothing makes me happier than seeing my kids happy! 💍It’s the best feeling EVER!! Love you both to the moon and back and look forward to alllll the years to come 🙏🏻❤️😍,” read the caption of the post.