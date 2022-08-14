LOOK: Brielle Biermann Posts NSFW Photo on Instagram

Fans react to a NSFW topless photo that “Don’t Be Tardy” star Brielle Biermann posted on Instagram.

On August 9, 2022, the eldest daughter of former RHOA star Kim Zolciak shared a series of images of herself without a shirt or bra on.

The images are set in the light of a window and she’s sitting on the floor in a pair of baggy jeans.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Thirsty’ Brielle Biermann Slammed by Fans for Going Topless Online: ‘What Mother Doesn’t Want Their Daughter Half Naked on Social Media?’

The images were captioned with two hearts and glitter emoji, but no other context was given.

Her mother and sister both commented on the set.

“So cute,” Zolciak wrote with the heart eyes emoji. Brielle replied, “you’re so cute!”

Her younger sister Ariana commented, “stunning.” Brielle replied to Ariana saying, “like you??”

Lots of the comments praised Brielle for the look.

“Sexier than a summer breeze,” someone wrote.

“True goddess,” another said.

“Great shot! We miss you on tv!!!” a fan said.

But some fans were not as supportive of the photos.

“what mother doesn’t want their daughter half naked on social media #thirsty #getsomeclass yes I am unfollowing,” someone commented.

“Ummmm….why?” another fan wrote. Brielle responded asking, why not and the fan answered back saying, “bc you don’t need to follow all of your mothers foot steps. You be you girl.”

“What is the point?” another fan wrote.

A fan commented, “Don’t be a follower be a leader you don’t have to show skin to get attention. Your beautiful don’t show that S for free.”

“U forgot your shirt. I always liked u but this isn’t proper,” another person said.

“I sit down randomly while my shirts off too, cup my breasts, and then have someone take a picture of me,” a fan wrote.

“Hope you get the mental help you need,” someone else said.

Ariana Biermann Was Arrested & Booked for Driving Under the Influence

TMZ first reported that Brielle’s sister Ariana had been arrested and charged on suspicion of a DUI on August 13.

Ariana who is just 20 years old, was booked on three charges, including misdemeanor driving under the influence, jail records viewed by Heavy show. Along with DUI, she was also charged with underage possession of alcohol and improper/erratic lane change, which is also a misdemeanor, records show. She was arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an online police record search, Biermann was booked under Zoliciak despite being adopted by her step-father Kroy Biermann. Her arrest, or the time it was entered into the system, was approximately 1:30 a.m. and took place at 2291 Atlanta Highway. The location, according to Google Maps, is a gas station.

Justin Spizman, Ariana’s lawyer, told TMZ in a statement: “Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI. Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.”

